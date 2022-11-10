Universal Pictures, which once launched the film “Straight Outta Compton”, which tells the story of the rise and fall of the OG rap group NWA and has been very successful, announced earlier with rapper Snoop Dogg that it is preparing a film adaptation of his life. The new biopic of the experience will not only serve as the first work of Snoop Dogg’s newly established production company Death Row Pictures, but will also be supervised by the singer himself.

Snoop Dogg said in a statement: “It took me a long time to make this project happen because I wanted to work with the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest studio of all time, and I hope they can understand my desire to be in a big The legacy and the memories I want to leave on the screen.” Finally, a homophonic joke: “This time is a perfect, holy matrimony, not some holy macaroni.”

Regarding the above film, it has been confirmed that it will be directed by Allen Hughes, director of the hip-hop documentary “The Defiant Ones”, and written by Joe Robert Cole, co-writer of the Marvel “Black Panther” series. The content will include Snoop Dogg’s musical aspect 20 years of accomplishments, I don’t know if the inseparable cannabis will be mentioned, readers may wish to wait for more news.