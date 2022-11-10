The strategy game “Floodland (tentative translation, original name: Floodland)” developed by Vile Monarch will be launched on the PC Steam platform on November 16, Taiwan time, and the official prologue video of the game has been released. According to the Steam store page, the game will support Traditional Chinese interface and subtitles.

Game publisher Ravenscourt said that “Flooded Lands” is a social survival strategy game set in the context of a world devastated by climate change. Climate change has caused a series of events that will destroy the world. Rising sea levels have flooded coastal areas. Players will lead the survivors on the road to redemption and help humanity survive.

At the beginning of the game, players will lead a group of scattered survivors to explore and collect resources, and find ways to build cities to unite the crowd. However, in such an environment, there are challenges such as limited resources and cultural conflicts, and players may face from time to time. Tough choice.

In the game, players can use the branches of the technology tree to research technology, upgrade buildings and train professionals, and society needs good laws. How the laws are formulated will also be defined by the players. Players may want to pursue everyone. Equality or dictatorship, but remember that not everyone will agree with your philosophy.

The PC “Floodlands” is scheduled to launch on the Steam platform on November 16.

source