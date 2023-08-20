Upcoming Dramas: ‘Yongye Xinghe’, ‘Full-time Master Husband Training Plan’, and More!

Actors News Weekly: Exciting New Dramas to Watch Out For

The Chinese entertainment industry is buzzing with anticipation as several new dramas are set to be launched in the coming weeks. From exhilarating romantic comedies to intense historical adventures, there is something for everyone’s taste. Here are the latest updates on the upcoming dramas.

First on our list is “My Name is Zhao Jia No. 2,” which will hit the screens on August 15th. Directed by Jing Xiaoyao, the drama features a star-studded cast including He Peng, Ding Xiaoying, Ling Zhuo, Chang Di, Yang Qiru, Guo Xiangpeng, Yang Yuxin, and Wang Zheng. The drama is an adaptation of the popular online novel “I’m a Toad” by the princes of Fenghuo Opera. “My Name is Zhao Jia No. 2” promises to be an engaging story of a young man named Zhao Jiadi, heir to a wealthy family, who rebels against his fate to create his own destiny.

Another highly anticipated drama is “Little Pavilion,” set to premiere on August 14th. Directed by Dai Qi, the drama stars Jiang Zhinan and Li Zonglin in the lead roles, with Cha Jie, Jiang Pengyu, Wang Hong, Yan Haoting, Liu Beige, Shang Guiqi, and Li Manni in supporting roles. “Little Pavilion” tells the tale of Cheng Xinian, a girl who unexpectedly gets a second chance at life after discovering the truth about her past. Teaming up with Su Jingyuan, they embark on a journey of revenge and redemption.

Fans of romantic dramas will be delighted with the release of “Love from South to North,” which will premiere on August 14th. Directed by Cao Guoli, the drama features Pang Hanchen and He Qiu in the lead roles. “Love from South to North” follows childhood sweethearts Mu Yinan and Mo Xiangbei as their lives take unexpected turns after a video of their happy moments goes viral on the internet. This heartwarming drama explores the power of love and the challenges of a changing world.

For those who enjoy shorter dramas, “Saying the Wild” is a must-watch. Premiering on August 16th, the short play is directed by Lin Qing and stars Qi Yandi, Li Zhuoyang, and Wang Jiali. “Saying the Wild” tells the story of Rongyan and Lu Tianyou, whose love is tested by family feuds and the turbulent times they live in. This gripping tale explores the complexities of love and loyalty.

In addition to these exciting dramas, “Great Flame Stories” and “Fake Puppets” will be released on August 14th. “Great Flame Stories” features Liu Yaoyuan and Fan Zhen, while “Fake Puppets” stars Xia Ningjun and Song Fangyuan. Both dramas promise thrilling storylines and stellar performances.

Be sure to mark your calendars and clear your schedules for these upcoming dramas. With a wide variety of genres and talented casts, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Stay tuned for more updates on these highly anticipated releases!

