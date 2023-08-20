57 Trapped People Rescued as Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging in Pingtan, Fujian

Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging in Pingtan, Fujian; 57 Trapped People Rescued

Pingtan, Fujian – Heavy rainfall in Pingtan, Fujian, has led to severe waterlogging in many areas. The Pingtan Meteorological Observatory upgraded the rainstorm warning signal from orange to red, highlighting the gravity of the situation. The heavy rain has caused numerous flooding incidents and posed a threat to the safety of residents.

From the evening of August 19th to the daytime of the 20th, the Pingtan Fire Rescue Detachment received a total of 14 emergency calls and swiftly dispatched 89 fire rescue personnel, 14 rescue vehicles, and 3 rescue boats. Their mission was to evacuate and transfer 57 people who were trapped due to the waterlogging.

One area severely affected by the heavy rain was the road near Longfeng East Road in Haitan Street. The floodwater inundated the road, leaving many private vehicles trapped. Rescuers braved the accumulating water and successfully reached the stranded individuals, ensuring their safety and bringing them to a secure area.

In light of the ongoing rainfall, the fire department has issued a reminder to the public to remain vigilant against potential secondary disasters such as urban and rural waterlogging, landslides, and mudslides. Authorities urge people to exercise caution and avoid crossing waterlogged areas unless it is safe to do so. In case of an emergency, citizens are advised to contact the authorities promptly by dialing 119 for assistance.

As the rescue efforts continue, it is crucial for individuals to stay informed and prioritize their safety. The Pingtan Fire Rescue Detachment, along with other relevant authorities, is actively working to ensure the well-being of all residents affected by the heavy rainfall in Pingtan, Fujian.

