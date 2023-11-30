Home » Urban artist Ozuna denies any involvement in the murder case of Kevin Fret
The urban interpreter Ozuna has vehemently denied any involvement in the case of the murder of Kevin Fret Rodríguez, stating “I have nothing to do with the equation in general” during a press conference in Mexico. Fret Rodríguez was a gay Latino rag picker who was murdered in January 2019. Ozuna, whose real name is Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado, had been linked to the case following accusations that Fret Rodríguez had threatened him by releasing an intimate video. However, Ozuna has consistently denied these allegations.

The case remains unsolved, and no suspects have been arrested, even four years after the crime took place. Hilda Rodríguez, the mother of Kevin Fret Rodríguez, has accused Ozuna and his handler, Vicente Saavedra, of being involved in the murder. Fret Rodríguez was a known resident of Miami but was visiting Puerto Rico to see his family when he was killed. He had been scheduled to return to the United States for a court hearing regarding a previous violent attack on him due to his sexual orientation.

The investigation into Fret Rodríguez’s murder has been mired in controversy, with accusations of paralysis of the case by former government officials and irregularities in its handling by the Justice Department. The case is currently being handled by prosecutor Edmanuel Santiago Quiles. Despite all the accusations and controversy surrounding it, Ozuna has asserted that the accusations have not affected him, as he continues to maintain his innocence and denies any involvement in the case.

