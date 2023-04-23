Using music to help the Asian Games Ten Cities Series Music Festival kicks off in Wenling_Zhejiang Online

Use music to help the Asian Games Asian Games Ten Cities Series Music Festival kicks off in Wenling

Source: Tide News





Sharing Alliance·Taizhou Yanjing

On April 22, the opening ceremony of the “Sunshine Wenling Waiting for You” Asian Games Singing Ten Cities Series Music Festival and the first Wenling Cultural and Art Festival was held at the Music Lawn of Jiulong Lake in Wenling.

This music festival is sponsored by the Propaganda Department of the Taizhou Municipal Party Committee, the People’s Government of Wenling City, and Zhejiang Radio and Television Group. It is the first stop of the Ten Cities Music Festival of the Asian Games.

After the opening ceremony, Asian Games songs such as “From Now to the Future” and “Waiting for You” were sung passionately under the cheers of the audience. Well-known singers and bands such as Second-Hand Rose, Wang Erlang, Luo Lei, Jungle Bamboo, Ye Si, and Jin Yiwei took turns on stage, bringing “super hilarious” performances to the audience. At the scene, multiple music styles such as rock, electronic, pop, and folk were intertwined. Under the cool music, music fans released their youthful happiness and felt the atmosphere of the Asian Games.

At the same time, Jin Chenhong, a national cycling champion from Wenling, and Mao Yaqi, a world martial arts champion, showed up to promote the spirit of the Asian Games.

In addition to the surging and fashionable audio-visual feast, the music festival also has a licensed product exhibition area around the Asian Games, a special food area and a creative market area. This music festival, which combines music, sports, digital, creativity and other elements, enriches the spiritual life and cultural consumption needs of young people in Wenling and surrounding areas.

It is reported that the Asian Games Sing Ten Cities Series Music Festival is a major event to welcome the Asian Games. By inviting cultural and sports stars and guests, they will sing the “Good Voice of the Asian Games” with people from all over the world, perfectly blending the Asian Games culture with local characteristics, and bringing people all over the world. Come to a unique audio-visual feast.

The first cultural and art festival in Wenling City was also officially launched on the same day. Sunshine City will set off an upsurge of high-quality cultural activities, including modern drama festival, national tide culture festival, Yue opera activity week, grape culture festival, mountain and sea reading meeting, children’s drama week, modern Yue opera “The First Ray of Sunshine”, Ancient Street Festival and Song Yun Cultural Festival, etc.

