Fabio Fazio does not renew in RAI, towards Nove da Crozza. TV, big maneuvers

Great maneuvers in the TV. The effect of the Meloni government redesigns the Italian channels. Will ‘the Nine’ one day try to buy Urbano Cairo’s LA 7?

At a certain point, on television, the time comes for contracts. With their north wind, especially if they touch leading characters, they take over reality, redesigning the Italian media that still revolve around the old big TV. And that moment has comealso thanks to the centre-right government which seems to “not hear” us on the side of maintaining the status quo in RAI.

Industry insiders speak of major maneuvers underway and are sure that the next season will be a season of changes, slow, very slow, as they always are in Italy, but they will come.

The rhetorical question circulating in TV circles is: will agent Beppe Caschetto, with his agency ITC2000, rebuild the new programming of Nove, Warner Bros-Discovery? Not quickly but one piece at a time, of course. In the next season on the Nine, in addition to your client, the comedian Maurizio Crozza, will the conductor Fabio Fazio also be there?

Fabio Fazio did not renew the RAI contract. And those who work at RAI know that the renewals, to be broadcast in the autumn season, they are done, at the latest, in the first days of May. We are at the end of April, the Genoese conductor is about to expire his RAI contract and not even talking about the renewal. The well-informed give it for sure to Nove, where it would open up a completely new scenario for TV in the Belpaese.

This event and the accreditation of Caschetto are not painless passages, they redesign a world. Its parterre of stars is enviable. Among presenters, journalists and regular guests we see many of them, separately or all together, on the RAI, Mediaset and LA 7 networks. Soon, cachet permitting, we could see them elsewhere.

Will Il Nove become an important generalist network? Already strong on the entertainment side, she has long been very interested in sport and therefore in acquiring football, or what can still be attacked, a driving force that would bring large numbers to the channel.

Beppe Caschetto, one of the stars’ agents, has also become a film producer in the last decade with important films to his credit, of the caliber of “The Traitor” by Marco Bellocchio with Pierfrancesco Favino, “The 7th and 8th” of Ficarra and Picone and many others.

The artists most significant: Stefano De Martino, Enrico Brignano, Stefano Bollani, Fabio Fazio, Virginia Raffaele, Sabrina Ferilli, Pif, Miriam Leone, Luciana Littizzetto, Fabio Volo, Alessia Marcuzzi, Geppi Cucciari, Caterina Balivo, Ema Stokholma, Neri Marcorè, Maurizio Crozza, the duo comedian Luca e Paolo, Ubaldo Pantani, Enrico Bertolino, Federico Russo, Maddalena Corvaglia, Herbert Ballerina, Maurizio Lastrico, Tommaso Zorzi, Valentina Cenni, Federica Cacciola, Antonio Ornano, I TreJolie, Enrica Della Martina, Fiammetta Cicogna, Brenda Lodigiani, Melissa Greta Marchetto.

I reporters most significant: Lilli Gruber, Lucia Annunziata, Giovanni Floris, Massimo Gramellini, Corrado Formigli, Domenico Iannacone, Cristina Parodi, Salvo Sottile, Daria Bignardi, Ilaria D’Amico, Antonino Monteleone, Roberto Saviano, Luca Telese, Valentina Petrini, Mia Ceran, Alice Martinelli, Roberta Rei, Enrico Lucci.

The authors most significant: Andrea Zalone, Piero Guerrera, Umberto Alezio, Giovanni Todescan.

Warner Bros-Discovery it has important resources and could really begin what is already called “the great crossing” among insiders, the Nove-LA 7 merger, Cairo permitting. Will ‘the Nine’ one day try to buy Urbano Cairo’s LA 7?

