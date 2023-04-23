Home » Chile, President Boric announces the nationalization of the lithium industry
World

Chile, President Boric announces the nationalization of the lithium industry

by admin
Chile, President Boric announces the nationalization of the lithium industry

SANTIAGO – The Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced it will nationalize the lithium industry of the country, the world‘s second largest producer of the essential metal in electric vehicle batteries, to boost its economy and protect its environment.

This move will progressively transfer control of Chile’s vast lithium operations from industry giants SQM and Albemarle to a separate state-owned company – a new challenge for EV makers as more and more countries are faced with efforts to protect own natural resources.

See also  Pope: Be a craftsman of the spirit of the people in everyday life, free from mediocrity and vanity - Vatican News

You may also like

Spain bans dwarf bullfighting shows. But they don’t...

Whatsapp, many are receiving the new feature: find...

Horoscope for April 23 | Entertainment

zarko lazetic red star tsc | Sport

“I, councilor of Zen, shocked by the arrest...

The arrest of the anti-mafia principal, when Zen...

Miloš Milojević did not celebrate the title and...

Diddy Jay recording from performance in America |...

Play Offs, game 4 is from Piacenza. On...

the message to Elon Musk

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy