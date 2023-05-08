SAMOTER / Data control: synonymous with process efficiency and sustainability – News

Without data control, companies in the construction sector cannot accurately evaluate corporate performance and improve it, in other words, it is more difficult to grow. Today, however, constant and continuous monitoring of performance is possible thanks to technology, which must be fully understood before being implemented. This theme was tackled at Samoter – the international exhibition of construction machinery staged at Veronafiere and which closed its doors yesterday, Sunday 07 May 2023. The theme of data control was the protagonist-subject of the conference, “Management control and data flow – The importance of digital technology”. There are several operators, sector experts who intervened for the occasion and did not miss their analysis in the slightest.

Giorgio Manara – owner of Maestro, intervened on the merits, claiming: «We have always measured the average production costs on a monthly basis. But it was difficult to spot the peaks and then implement corrective actions. Having overcome the initial hesitation towards technology, and thanks to a personalized, simple and intuitive data dashboard, we have undertaken continuous monitoring of the trend of production costs and have thus revealed hidden costs. In a short time we have improved our performance by 30%: we have realized that knowing means optimizing. And optimizing – added Manara – does not necessarily mean producing more, but reducing production times, which translates into a consequent reduction in costs. Just think of the energy ones and the lower environmental impact in the activities».

Gianluca Calì – marketing director of CGT, hooking up to the speech of his colleague Manara, highlighted a series of aspects: «Remote solutions can be used to monitor individual machines, fleets or the entire construction site. The on-board technology and connectivity make it possible to detect data on the position of the machines, consumption, working hours, emissions, which has concrete consequences: it is possible to learn that fuel is being consumed unnecessarily or that the machine needs maintenance. Monitoring and controlling data ultimately means being able to implement corrective actions. In summary, digital technology helps to be more efficient».

Luca Bongiovanni of Getox, wanted to dwell on some basic points: «Many entrepreneurs in the construction sector still look at technology with suspicion. But what may seem like a tsunami of data shouldn’t scare you, because in reality every single piece of information helps improve performance. Without the knowledge of fixed costs and variable costs, growth cannot be achieved. To introduce technology in a structural way in the sector, a fundamental aspect is training, also and above all of the operators of tomorrow».