Bologna can and must aspire to something more. City, team and fans have a non-negligible importance and tradition for which getting by just above the waterline of the safety zone, as has happened in recent years, is really mortifying. The arrival of Thiago Motta on the rossoblù bench seems to have shuffled the cards and slowly “the squadron that made the world tremble”, has returned a little closer to the best image of itself, grinding game and results and moving close to the area which is worth the European qualification.

Milan’s arrival at the “Renato Dall’Ara” is a great opportunity to test these rediscovered ambitions and therefore it is not the only presence of the reigning Italian champions that warms spirits. Season record of viewers with 29.024 presences of which circa 3.000 are those concentrated in the segment of “San Luca” intended for guests.

Classic glance of the “Andrea Costa” Curve, colored by scarves and a bit of pyrotechnics as well as a couple of banners that underline the emphasis of the moment and push the BFC to play for everything. Speaking of banners, a host of messages are raised in the various corners of the sector, from its various souls, to say goodbye for the last time to Edo, a Rossoblù fan who has recently passed away. Beautiful carpet of color also in the guest sector with many two auctions with the various representations of the galaxy Curve south Milan. On the pitch, however, it is immediately Bologna, with Sansone who finds the way to the net very quickly already in the first while it is five minutes from the end of the first half that Pobega equalizes it. Thus it ends with a precious point for the hosts and the Rossoneri who didn’t get hurt even if they skimped on some strength in view of the quarter-finals Champions. Last laps of the track in the sprint with the European dream complicated by the recent return of 15 points to Juventus, just to rekindle an old dualism that is always very heated, especially under the Two Towers. It’s nice to dream and it would be even nicer to make dreams come true or at least believe in them until the end.

