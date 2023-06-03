VASS/KATSIONIS

Cynical Silence

(Progressive Metal) Label: Symmetric Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 07.04.2023

For a long time, Bob Katsionis was second fiddle – sorry, guitar from FIREWIND known. Although the Greek only drew a line under the fire breeze in 2020, the man is or has been more than creative with his solo work for a long time, but also with troops like OUTLOUD, SERIOUS BLACK, BURNT CITY or also once active in the early days of NIGHTFALL. He is also a welcome guest on keys and guitar for all kinds of greats, but the hard-working jack-of-all-trades is also on the road as a producer and label owner. This is a newer project IRON MAIDEN Sound-a-like STRAY GODS with which he will soon be releasing his second work, and a second album, WONDERS, is also forthcoming.

Before that, however, there was a cooperation with singer Billy Vass (TERRA INCOGNITA), with whom Bob is now releasing the second work “Cynical Silence” just one year after their debut “Ethical Dilemma”. And that sounds like anything but a quick shot.

Driving and melodic Prog Metal in the wake of troops and newer ones QUEENSRYCHE, PAGAN’S MIND or FATES WARNING is the order of the day here. The two gentlemen and their fellow musicians go about it very technically, but despite typical instrumental excesses, they never lose sight of the song itself. Accordingly, thanks to a slight inclination towards Melodic Metal up to AOR in the refrains, the compositions are also quite catchy. But the gentlemen don’t give a damn whether influences come from the States or Europe and mix them into their own sound. Billy Vass’ voice is more than suitable for presenting the necessary emotions, while the songs themselves benefit from the crisp guitars as well as Mr. Katsionis’ art of keys, who sometimes turns on the synthesizer.

Small fun fact: The troupe fed OpenGPT with the lyrics, in order to then receive commands for the image AI Midjourney to create the artwork.

Anyone who likes decent Progressive Metal with a timeless sound and only the most necessary instrumental excursions is more than well advised with this really fine project. Only time will tell whether this project can place itself in the top league, but the potential for this is plentiful.

Tracklist „Cynical Silence“:

1. The End Of Innocence

2. Restless Seeker

3. Cynical Silence

4. Vengeance Is Mine

5. Radical Realist

6. A Day Without Loss (For Nora)

7. Invisible Thread

8. Answers

9. My Island Is Home

Total playing time: 52:00

Band-Links:

VASS/KATSIONIS – Cynical Silence 7.5 … Buy on Amazon

{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “VASS/KATSIONIS – Cynical Silence”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/vasskatsionis_cynical.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “7.5”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Maxomer”

}

}}

The post VASS/KATSIONIS – Cynical Silence appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

