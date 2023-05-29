vendors pose as Cotravili workers

The Municipality of Viedma alerted the population against the illegal sale of waste bags in the name of the commune itself or the Cotravili company, which is in charge of cleaning and collection services in the city.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

In this sense, there were several claims by neighbors from different neighborhoods of the Rio Negro capital who denounced people posing as Cotravili or Municipality workers. In some cases the “vendors” became insistent with the mission of selling the waste bags.

The Secretary of Public Spaces, Services and the Environment of the Municipality, Gastón Gutiérrez, urged residents not to accept this offer and to report any attempted sale, calling the Police.

He warned that “neither the Municipality, nor the company, are authorized to carry out operations of this type, therefore it is appropriate to make the complaint,” said Gutiérrez.



