Home Entertainment Raf Simons x Kvadrat collaboration series creates Pop-Up Store in IYOUTH STUDIO
Entertainment

Raf Simons x Kvadrat collaboration series creates Pop-Up Store in IYOUTH STUDIO

by admin
Raf Simons x Kvadrat collaboration series creates Pop-Up Store in IYOUTH STUDIO

Since 2014, Kvadrat and Raf Simons have collaborated on collections that bring a new energy to home furnishing fabrics. With his innate sense of style and broad interest in modern art, design, music, graphics and architecture, the designer gives interiors a unique and fresh perspective. The Shaker System is a wall storage system that maintains order and redefines a space with a single bar that hangs all accessories. The soul of this system is the iconic fabric Vidar4 of the Kvadrat/Raf Simons series, which satisfies Simons’ idea of ​​breaking through the limits of decorative fabrics. Based on the innovative mix of materials and colors, it brings a series of fabrics that satisfy aesthetic, functional and Products that meet our needs and redefine our way of life. This series includes a hanging storage system and a variety of living accessories, creating a set of stylish interior decoration suitable for various scenes, bringing new art and value to the family, and creating the beauty of simplicity from order.

In this Pop-Up event held in IYOUTH STUDIO, the two series of Shaker System products are presented in different forms, combining more futuristic elements such as stainless steel cabinets, mirror glass, lights and videos, to showcase this suspension How fixtures can add richness, subtlety to interior design, while embodying the comfort, tactility and ambience that Raf Simons’ designs bring.

KVADRAT/RAF SIMONS POP-UP STORE @ IYOUTH STUDIO
When: March 20th – June 30th
Address: No. 307-309, Jiashan Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai

See also  Ben Affleck Launches New Film Production Company, Calls Netflix an 'Assembly Factory'_Equity_Artist_Services

You may also like

Gisele Bündchen revealed for the first time the...

Electric car, that’s where it’s cheaper. Italy still...

Alberto Fernández will meet with Joe Biden at...

The L’Oréal Active Cosmetics division changes its name...

prices, frequencies and hours of travel

Altan, “Metropolitan Adventures” is his new book published...

Rains: how many millimeters fell in Córdoba and...

Euro blue today: minute by minute of this...

“Resident Evil 4 Remake” The third episode of...

Who is Francisco Angelotti and what role did...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy