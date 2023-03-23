Since 2014, Kvadrat and Raf Simons have collaborated on collections that bring a new energy to home furnishing fabrics. With his innate sense of style and broad interest in modern art, design, music, graphics and architecture, the designer gives interiors a unique and fresh perspective. The Shaker System is a wall storage system that maintains order and redefines a space with a single bar that hangs all accessories. The soul of this system is the iconic fabric Vidar4 of the Kvadrat/Raf Simons series, which satisfies Simons’ idea of ​​breaking through the limits of decorative fabrics. Based on the innovative mix of materials and colors, it brings a series of fabrics that satisfy aesthetic, functional and Products that meet our needs and redefine our way of life. This series includes a hanging storage system and a variety of living accessories, creating a set of stylish interior decoration suitable for various scenes, bringing new art and value to the family, and creating the beauty of simplicity from order.

In this Pop-Up event held in IYOUTH STUDIO, the two series of Shaker System products are presented in different forms, combining more futuristic elements such as stainless steel cabinets, mirror glass, lights and videos, to showcase this suspension How fixtures can add richness, subtlety to interior design, while embodying the comfort, tactility and ambience that Raf Simons’ designs bring.

KVADRAT/RAF SIMONS POP-UP STORE @ IYOUTH STUDIO

When: March 20th – June 30th

Address: No. 307-309, Jiashan Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai