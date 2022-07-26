Listen to the audio version of the article

The curtain rises on the Venice Film Festival 2022: scheduled from 31 August to 10 September, the lagoon festival offers a very rich program, consisting of numerous highly anticipated titles.

Among these, we can start by citing the opening film, “White Noise” by Noah Baumbach, based on the literary masterpiece of the same name by Don DeLillo: a challenge not just to adapt a novel of this caliber and this complexity, but Baumbach is fresh from one of his best films (“Story of a wedding”) and the feelings can only be very positive. In the cast Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle.

The 79th edition of the exhibition

The 79th edition of the exhibition will see in competition five films directed by Italian authors: “Chiara” by Susanna Nicchiarelli, a biopic on Santa Chiara; “The lord of the ants” by Gianni Amelio, inspired by the story of Aldo Braibanti; Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and Hall”, a romantic horror starring Timothée Chalamet; “The immensity” by Emanuele Crialese, starring Penélope Cruz, and “Monica” by Andrea Pallaoro. Great international names in competition In contention for the Golden Lion we also find authors of the caliber of Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu with “Bardo”, Joanna Hogg with “The Eternal Daughter”, Darren Aronofsky with “The Whale”, Andrew Dominik with “Blonde” ( focusing on the life of Marilyn Monroe, played by Ana de Armas), Todd Field with “Tár”, Martin McDonagh with “The Banshees of Inisherin”, Santiago Miter with “Argentina, 1985”, Frederick Wiseman with “A couple” and Florian Zeller with “The Son”. Also noteworthy is the presence of “No Bears”, the new film signed by director Jafar Panahi, shot in hiding as well as his works from 2011 to today.

Alice Diop’s debut in fictional cinema

A good bet will be Alice Diop’s fictional film debut with “Saint Omer”.

The other sections

Out of competition two very interesting miniseries, signed by two great Danish directors: “The Kingdom Exodus” by Lars von Trier and “Copenhagen Cowboy” by Nicolas Winding Refn. Among the documentaries out of competition there is a special mention to “In viaggio” by Gianfranco Rosi and to “The Kiev Trial” by Sergei Loznitsa. Within the group of fictional films out of competition we find “Diccità” by Paolo Virzì, “Don’t Worry Darling” by Olivia Wilde, “Master Gardener” by Paul Schrader, “When the Waves Are Gone” by Lav Diaz, “Living” by Oliver Hermanus, “Dead for a Dollar” by Walter Hill, “Pearl” by Ti West and “Call of God”, a posthumous film by Kim Ki-duk, an extraordinary South Korean director who passed away two years ago.

Horizons will be opened by “Princess” by Roberto De Paolis, but also to be mentioned “Vera” by Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel, “Ti mangio il cuore” by Pippo Mezzapesa starring the singer Elodie who made her debut as an actress, “La syndicaliste” by Jean-Paul Salomé with Isabelle Huppert and “The Happiest Man in the World” by Teona Strugar Mitevska.