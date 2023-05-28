Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix and extended his lead in Formula 1

The two-time champion and leader of Formula 1, the Dutch Max Verstappen crowned the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday on a rain-soaked street track and added his fifth win of the year in six races contested by the highest category of world motorsport.

The team driver Red Bullafter starting from pole position, came to the front of the peloton, escorted by the Spaniard Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and French Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

With a brilliant performance, without giving the slightest advantage to his pursuers, the Dutchman signed his second win in Monte Carlowith which he increased his distance in front of the World Cup.

Verstappen, with 144 points, escaped to 39 from his teammate, the Mexican Sergio “Checo” Perezwho could not add in the principality and closed a forgettable weekend.

A magnificent drive from Max brings up the 39th victory of his career 💪 The Dutchman is now just two victories behind Ayrton Senna’s tally#MonacoGP @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/tcxVLuwYuB — Formula 1 (@F1) May 28, 2023

With 39 consecrations in his record, the Dutchman was two away from matching the number of victories of Brazilian legend Aytor Sennawho ranks fifth among the most winning drivers.

“Mad Max” remained the leader throughout the race, which at its end he ran under a persistent rain and forced several drivers to change tires to improve grip and avoid accidents.

“Checo” Perez, who started last due to his accident in Saturday’s qualifying, he never made it out of the laggard pack and finished in 16th place, his worst record of the year.

DRIVER STANDINGS 👀 Alonso closes the gap to Perez, Ocon leapfrogs team mate Gasly to join top 10 👏#MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/L1mzjZudsT — Formula 1 (@F1) May 28, 2023

By contrast, the Spanish Alonso sealed his best performance of the season with second place representing his fifth podium in six races and confirming the great present in his first season with Aston Martin.

Oconmeanwhile, gave the Alpine team their first podium of the campaign with third place ahead of the Mercedes of the seven-time British champion Lewis Hamilton and his compatriot George Russell.

The Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) was in sixth place, far from the possibility of achieving the first victory in his country. The ten scoring positions were completed by the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), the British Lando Norris and the Australian Oscar Piastri, both with McLaren.

They entered further back the Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), the Dutch Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri), the Chinese Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), the Thai Alexander Albon (Williams), the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), “Checo” Pérez, the German Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and American Logan Sargeant (Williams).

The next Formula 1 race will be the Spanish Grand Prix to be held on Sunday, June 4 in the circuit of Montmeló, Barcelona.



