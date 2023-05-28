13th edition of the reunion tournament: Yessan FC and Nachtigal for the grand finale.

The finalists of the 13th edition of the Dodzi Kokoroko Trophy reunion tournament are known. They are Yessan FC from Agoë and Nachtigal from Baguida

Undisputed leader of pool matches, Yessan fc got his ticket to the final of the 13th edition of the Dodzi Trophy reunion tournament. The Agoë Nyivé team beat Gaillards club d’Avedji 10 shots against 9 after zero to zero in regulation time. She will therefore face in the final Nachtigal FC of Baguida who took over Wisdom fc 1 goal to 0.

In view of the play produced by the two teams in the semi-finals, it is a very fine final which is being refined on the horizon.