Home » 13th edition of the reunion tournament: Yessan FC and Nachtigal for the grand finale.
News

13th edition of the reunion tournament: Yessan FC and Nachtigal for the grand finale.

by admin
13th edition of the reunion tournament: Yessan FC and Nachtigal for the grand finale.

The finalists of the 13th edition of the Dodzi Kokoroko Trophy reunion tournament are known. They are Yessan FC from Agoë and Nachtigal from Baguida

Undisputed leader of pool matches, Yessan fc got his ticket to the final of the 13th edition of the Dodzi Trophy reunion tournament. The Agoë Nyivé team beat Gaillards club d’Avedji 10 shots against 9 after zero to zero in regulation time. She will therefore face in the final Nachtigal FC of Baguida who took over Wisdom fc 1 goal to 0.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

In view of the play produced by the two teams in the semi-finals, it is a very fine final which is being refined on the horizon.

See also  'Ciclovie reali', 400 km between the provinces of Turin and Cuneo - Piedmont

You may also like

Warning strikes in the ticker: Retail workers are...

the day Diomedes Díaz challenged the prosecutor who...

Platform calls – already the first demo against...

A new building built at the EPP Kolowaré...

Agitated Sunday: Why do you shake so much...

“Why aren’t we talking about this?!”: A book...

Ye Qinglai: There is only a way out...

Captured for personal injuries to a child in...

The world needs significantly more silver than it...

video| A rat flees after the voters in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy