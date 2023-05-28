the day Diomedes Díaz challenged the prosecutor who was looking for him

On the occasion of a new anniversary of his birth on May 26, social networks recalled the video of Diomedes Díaz questioning the prosecutor Alfonso Valdivieso, while he was a fugitive from justice for the alleged crime of Doris Adriana Niño.

“They think I’m ‘Tirofijo’, they’re after me, very cute, beautiful. A little bit of hair. What are those right pelaos going to know? A man like me who takes culture further, no, there they are and they take me prisoner and put me in,” the artist claimed.

In the video, Diomedes questions why the authorities are looking for him and exclaims: “Such a healthy person. Ombe go look for those who are doing harm, what are they going to be doing behind me?

Once the reproach is over, the ‘Cacique’ says goodbye sending a greeting to the prosecutor: “Valdivieso, my respects, my great friend”.

DEATH OF DORIS ADRIANA CHILD

On May 15, 1997, Doris Adriana Niño had an appointment at the home of Diomedes Díaz. She stayed there until 5 in the morning when she decided to leave in a taxi. According to the version given by the singer.

After several hours, the victim’s body was found on the outskirts of Tunja, and at 9 in the morning the Prosecutor’s Office removed the body.

On May 16, the Institute of Legal Medicine performed the autopsy as NN Doris Adriana’s body was buried in a common grave under the name of Sandra.

The next day, some prostitutes with the help of the parish priest Víctor Leguizamón, claimed the body to give it a Christian burial. And it was not until June 10 that Doris Adriana Niño’s brother, Rodrigo Niño, took photos to the Historias Secretas program and the priest Leguizamón identified her as the same Sandra found in Tunja.

By August 11, Legal Medicine concluded that Doris Adriana died of cardiorespiratory arrest as a result of a cocaine overdose. He did not determine the time or cause of death. Finally, on October 3, the Prosecutor’s Office ordered the arrest of Diomedes, two bodyguards, a friend of Doris and the doorman.