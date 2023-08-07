Home » Sunday homily from the Chapel: Emotions — Surprise
News

Sunday homily from the Chapel: Emotions — Surprise

by admin
Sunday homily from the Chapel: Emotions — Surprise

“They were convinced that he would immediately run away from them and that they would then be able to declare him a coward. But František knew that he was allowed to defend himself against the attackers, so he drew a cord, which at that time every student was armed with, and he defended himself very bravely, because in Paris, at his father’s request, he also trained in fencing. The attackers were surprised and immediately began to make excuses that they attacked by mistake.”

See also  LG refrigerators feature industry-leading energy efficiency and unmatched durability for environmentally conscious consumers

You may also like

Texas SNAP Recipients Must Complete Review or Risk...

Where to tune in to RTVC’s August 7...

Nursing strategy: Less part-time work, more immigration

Long unresolved problems come to the surface. What...

María Isabel Campo on column by journalist Edgardo...

Bitter draw: HSV conceded equalizer at KSC in...

Three men were arrested for rape and child...

The Fight of the Century will be Broadcast...

Military junta blocks Niger’s airspace – DW –...

What is behind the recent Koran burnings in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy