Vicente Fernández’s Posthumous Album: Reviving the Voice of Ranchera Music

Vicente Fernández, the renowned ranchera music singer, will have his voice revived in a new posthumous album featuring 20 of his recorded songs. The album includes popular melodies of Mexican music and was announced by Fernández’s family and representatives from his record label on August 9 in Mexico.

During a press conference held at his ranch, “Los Tres Potrillos,” Fernández’s widow, Refugio Abarca “Cuquita,” revealed that the album is the first of its kind to showcase the singer’s recordings specifically intended for release after his passing. She expressed her happiness in paying tribute to Fernández, stating that it allows his fans to continue enjoying his music and ensures that his legacy lives on.

Fernández, who passed away on December 12, 2021, at the age of 81, was known for his contributions to vernacular music and his prolific career, which included nearly a hundred recorded albums and approximately 200 previously unreleased songs, according to his record company.

Roberto López, the president of Sony Music Mexico, explained that Fernández had always prepared additional songs for each album he recorded, with the intention of including them in his posthumous releases. Pedro Ramírez, Fernández’s producer, ensured that all the pieces were ready before the singer’s death, allowing the public to enjoy his music through future releases.

The album, titled “Vicente Fernández sings to the great composers of Mexico,” features songs from the 1970s to the 2000s, including gems like “Lady of Such,” “The Difference,” “The Turn Around,” “In Case I Don’t See You Again,” “You, Only You,” and “Love of Two,” which was previously unreleased and rescued from a 1975 vinyl record.

In addition to the release of Fernández’s music, his son, Vicente Fernández Jr., shared that there is a project in the works to create a museum that will showcase part of his father’s legacy. Further details regarding the museum were not disclosed.

The album will be available for free on all music streaming platforms starting from 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 10 (00:00 GMT). The label also plans to release the album on CD and vinyl in the coming months for fans who prefer physical formats.

