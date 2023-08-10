They carried out an operation and kidnapped two weapons, one with a telescopic sight, in Cerro Policía

Police officers from Río Negro who were carrying out an operation together with Fauna personnel from the province intercepted two 5-year-olds.3 and 19 years old who carried firearmsor without the corresponding authorization.

LThe proceedings were carried out after 20 yesterday-Wednesday 9- at the intersection of provincial routes 74 and 71south of General Roca.

The people who are from Cipolletti, stopped the march of the vehicle and agreed to the routine control of the police. It was there that They detected a firearm in the rear of the Chevrolet S10 that alerted the troops.

The occupants were immediately asked to get out of the vehicle to carry out the corresponding identification procedure. After this, a total verification of the car was carried out, where they managed to find a Winchenter 270 weapon with a telescopic sight and a Browning 22 caliber long gun.

The troops confirmed that the people identified They did not have the corresponding documentation of the weapons and that they were transported without a cover, for which he was kidnapped. In addition to the place 31 22 caliber bullets were found, twelve cartridges and a 270 caliber bullet served.

As a result of the operation, the case was handed over to the Prosecutor’s Office where the 53-year-old driver of the vehicle was finally charged with “Illegal possession of a firearm.”





