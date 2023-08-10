These paid apps are free today

By TECHBOOK | Aug 10, 2023 at 2:20 p.m

Many developers offer their apps and games for iOS and Android for free for a short time. But not all of them are really good. TECHBOOK therefore presents the free apps that are worth downloading.

Whether games, useful tools or learning aids – for many good apps you usually have to pay a small sum. But from time to time these apps are also available free of charge in the Apple App Store or in the Google Play Store. TECHBOOK reveals which free apps are currently available and has selected the best ones for you.

Notice: The free apps of the day presented here are mostly offers from 10. August, which are only available for a short time. If you are interested in an application, you should be quick, because the listed free apps could soon be chargeable again the next day.

The current free apps for the iPhone and iPad

games

Chloe Puzzle Game (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Pixel art puzzle game with 72 puzzles, each puzzle has its own unique logic.

4.5/5 stars (20 ratings)

2 players 1 device (otherwise 0.99 euros)

A collection of games for two players to compete against each other, including Tic-Tac-Toe and Air Hockey.

4.9/5 stars (34 ratings)

Shock Clock Arcade (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Aesthetically designed arcade game for iOS.

5.0/5 stars (20 ratings)

i know percent (sonst 3,99 Euro)

Classic percentage calculator.

4.7/5 stars (19 ratings), includes in-app purchases

HibiDo Pro: Todo Calendar Note (otherwise 2.99 euros)

Calendar and notes organizer app with cloud sync across all devices.

4.9/5 stars (9 ratings), includes in-app purchases

Sifter – Spam SMS Filter (otherwise 0.99 euros)

Filter text messages based on rules you design. Completely local to ensure user privacy.

4.5/5 stars (42 ratings)

Photo Of Clarity – AI Enhancer (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Enhance photos using cutting-edge AI technology.

4.7/5 stars (238 reviews)

Thermo-hygrometer (otherwise 1.99 euros)

A slightly different weather app.

4.7/5 stars (1800 reviews)

Line Breaks for Social Posts (sonst 1,99 Euro)

Generates sayings to enrich the Instagram post.

4.0/5 stars (8 ratings)

Photo Widget – simple (otherwise 0.99 euros)

With the help of this app you can create beautiful and personal photo widgets for iPhone and iPad.

4.5/5 stars (143 ratings)

The current free apps for Android

games

Live or Die: Survive Pro (otherwise 1.19 euros)

Survival game set in the zombie apocalypse.

424/5 stars (89,000+ ratings), 5 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Zombie Age 3 Premium: Survival (otherwise 0.99 euros)

A 2D zombie shooter where the player has over 30 weapons and 20 abilities to choose from.

4.6/5 stars (72,000+ reviews), 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game (sonst 5,99 Euro)

Beliebtes Tower-Defense-Game.

4.6/5 stars (85,000+ ratings), 500,000+ downloads, contains in-app purchases and ads

Mental Hospital III (otherwise 1.39 euros)

Survival horror game about escaping from a psychiatric facility.

4.0/5 stars (4830 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

Homeworkout Pro (otherwise 1.79 euros)

App for easy to difficult workout at home without equipment.

4.6/5 stars (28,000 ratings), 1 million+ downloads, includes in-app purchases

Speccy Spectrum Analyzer (otherwise 0.69 euros)

Audio spectrum analysis tool that visualizes the spread spectrum detected by the microphone.

4.7/5 stars (975 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

