Apple Watch Series 9: all the rumors about the new generation

In the fall of 2023, Apple will probably introduce a new Apple Watch Series 9. A possible date for the presentation and release of the new smartwatch has not yet been set. In the past, however, new Apple Watches were always released in mid-September.

The watch will probably cost at least 499.00 euros again. A price increase is also not unlikely. For this, it should get a new chip, the S9 chip, which is based on the A15 Bionic chip known from the iPhone 13 and 14. The new chip could enable better performance and longer battery life.

In addition to the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple could also announce a second generation of the Apple Watch Ultra in the fall. Here are the most important rumors about the new Smartwatch.

A new generation of Apple Watch is in the starting blocks. After the Apple Watch Series 8, introduced in 2022, came with numerous innovations, promises the Apple Watch Series 9 expected in 2023 yet more upgrades – especially in terms of their chip and performance. What do we already know about the Apple Watch Series 9? We have the most important rumours compiled for the new Smartwatch.

When will the Apple Watch Series 9 be released?

New Apple Watches are usually along with the new iPhone during the September keynote presented. The event usually takes place in the first half of September instead of. Before the official market launch, there will probably be a pre-sale phase again, which could last about a week. The last Apple Watch was announced on September 7, 2022 and went on sale on September 16, 2022. Here are the release dates of the past models:

Generationrelease dateApple Watch Series 816. September 2022Apple Watch Series 715. Oktober 2021Apple Watch Series 618. September 2020Apple Watch Series 520. September 2019Apple Watch Series 421. September 2018Apple Watch Series 322. September 2017Apple Watch Series 216. September 2016Apple Watch Series 116. September 2016Apple Watch (erste Generation)24. April 2015

Actually, one can assume that Apple will remain true to this release rhythm with the Apple Watch Series 9. However, there are rumors that the presentation of the new iPhone 15 could be delayed. Since the Apple Watch and the new iPhone have both been launched together in the past, this delay could also affect the Apple Watch 9.

Price: How expensive will the Apple Watch Series 9 be?

Apple products are expensive and getting more and more expensive. The prices for many of the recently introduced products have been increased (including the iPhone and iPad). This fate also hit the last generation of the Apple Watch, whose recommended retail price is 499.00 euros. For comparison: The Apple Watch Series 7 cost 429.00 euros when it was launched.

GenerationPreisApple Watch Series 8ab 499,00 EuroApple Watch Series 7ab 429,00 EuroApple Watch Series 6ab 418,15 EuroApple Watch Series 5ab 449,00 EuroApple Watch Series 4ab 429,00 EuroApple Watch Series 3ab 369,00 EuroApple Watch Series 2ab 419,00 EuroApple Watch Series 1ab 319,00 EuroApple Watch (erste Generation)ab 399,00 Euro

Smartwatch prices have varied greatly in the past. However, it is unlikely that the watch will become cheaper again. It is not yet clear whether the price will continue to rise.

Equipment, functions and design: Rumors about the Apple Watch Series 9

What the Apple Watch Series 9 in terms of Furnishing, functions and Design offers? Of course, there are no confirmed details on this yet – but the first leaks and rumors are already buzzing around the web:

Design: This is what the Apple Watch 9 should look like

The design of the Apple Watch Series 9 will probably change hardly differ from the design of the current generation. This is not surprising, after all, all previous versions of the smartwatch are similar. Also to the available sizes (41 and 45 millimeters) According to experts, nothing will change. It should be loud for that ShrimpApplePro on Twitter though another color option give. In addition to the well-known colors, the ninth generation should also have one pink option join in.

More exciting, however, are the Series 9’s equipment upgrades – starting with the Chipthe the Significantly improve clock speed, according to Apple insider Mark Gurman becomes. Here is the most important information Chip, battery pack, connectivity and operating system:

Chip: The new S9 chip is based on the A15 Bionic chip known from the iPhone 13 and 14. It should not only improve the speed, but also the overall performance and battery life of the Apple Watch 9.

battery pack: The battery is one of the biggest weaknesses of the Apple Watch. However, this weakness could be corrected by the new chip. How long the term of the Series 9 actually is remains unclear until its release.

connectivity: The Apple Watch is not yet compatible with 5G and many fans hope that this will change with the ninth generation. At this point, however, this is more wishful thinking than concrete leaks based on credible evidence.

operating system: It is already certain that there will be a new operating system for the Apple Watch. Apple has already announced watchOS 10 on its own homepage and writes: “Revamped apps, a new Smart Stack, more watch faces, new features for cycling and hiking, and tools to support mental health“.

Functions of the new smartwatch

The current Apple Watch already enables a large number of functions and measurements. With the Apple Watch Series 9 could neue Features join in. Below:

A non-invasive measurement of blood sugar levels

measurement of skin conductivity

Bioimpedance analysis

But whether these new sensors will really be installed in the Apple Watch Series 9 – or whether they might be only for premium models like the Apple Watch Ultra planned – not yet certain. In addition, it could also be that these new sensors only in a few years will be available.

The same applies to a possible new one Micro-LED-Display, which is said to be thinner, brighter, more energy-efficient and with higher resolution. However, it is likely that this feature will first appear in the Apple Watch Ultra and even that could take a few more years.

More Apple Watches coming in 2023

Apropos Apple Watch Ultra: Most experts assume that the premium Apple Watch will receive a successor just one year after its market launch. In contrast, it is supposed to be in 2023 no new Apple Watch SE give. The last SE model was released in 2022, while the first Apple Watch SE was released in 2020. So it stands to reason that the next SE model will not come until 2024.

