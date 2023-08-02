Spanish company obtains the renewal of the contract for the Blue Zone in Quito – Diario La Hora

Blue Zone staff issues a ticket. (Photo: Europa Press)

The company EYSA (part of the Zona Azul Consortium) announced, in Spain, that it is growing in Latin America with the expansion of regulated parking to 12,500 spaces. The details.

EYSA, a Spanish technology company applied to mobility management, the expansion of regulated parking in Quito has been awardedthus consolidating its business in Latin America, where it provides services in nine cities in five countries.

This new agreement represents the renewal of the previous contract, that the Zona Azul Consortium, a company owned by EYSA at 51% and by the Ecuadorian Urbapark at 49%, has managed for five and a half years, as reported by the company in a statement.

The novelty of this new service is the increase in available places, which exceeds 12,500of which Eysa will manage more than 6,400. To date, the average monthly transactions amount to 888,000.

The signed contract is included in the SaaS category, that is, it EYSA rents the software designed to control and manage regulated parking in cities.

To this end, the Spanish company has provided technological equipment to the more than 465 controllers who work in the management of this service, allowing them to issue tickets, through connected devices, geolocated and communicated with the ParkXplorer management platformdeveloped by EYSA.

This application ensures real-time control and monitoring of the service, enabling the distributor communicate all kinds of alerts and alarms within an organized and coordinated system with the Municipal Transit Authority (AMT).

“This new contract represents the consolidation of the company as a leader on this continent in mobility management and control solutions”, explained its CEO, Javier Delgado. (Europa Press)