From August 16 to August 18, 2022, under the organization and guidance of the Beijing International Film Festival Organizing Committee Office and the Propaganda Department of the Huairou District Committee of the Communist Party of China, Huairou District Cultural Industry Development Promotion Center, Zhongxuan Culture Media (Beijing) The 12th Beijing International Film Festival “Game Animation Film Unit”, hosted by Poly Lexiang Entertainment Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., was successfully concluded.

Exciting, live up to expectations! Let us review this light and shadow feast on the cross-border integration of “movie + e-sports“.

Surprise appearance at the three-day gaming carnival

This year, the “Game Animation Film Unit” has added the “E-Sports Carnival” section for the first time, hoping that this will enable people to engage in e-sports with a healthy, positive and upward attitude, enjoy the joy brought by e-sports, and experience e-sports at the same time. , film, animation integrated development of pan-entertainment achievements. Under the premise of strictly implementing epidemic prevention and control measures, through three-day colorful on-site activities, the participation and sense of gain of the masses have been greatly enhanced, and the spiritual and cultural life of residents has been enriched.

E-sports carnival scene

E-sports carnival scene

A large number of entertainment and competitive facilities such as doll machines, basketball machines, arcade machines, and VR aircraft have been laid outdoors. There are also “Arcade Water Friends Competition” and “Peace Elite Water Friends Competition” open to the public. The King of Fighters 97, Street Fighter 2, Mario Kart 8 Many other projects can directly bring you back to your memory of growth and experience the joy and challenges brought by e-sports.

Two forums activate the endogenous power of the industry

On the morning of August 17th, the “E-sports × Film and Television Competition for a New Future” forum was successfully held. Wang Linqun, Deputy General Manager of Poly Film Investment Co., Ltd., Chen Di, Executive Deputy Director of People’s E-sports, and Ruth, General Manager of Marketing Center of Sports Media Group Da, Yu Zehan, head of Huya Live Brand Center, and many other guests attended and participated in the topic discussion. Multi-faceted topics such as “E-sports cross-border and e-sports breaking circle cooperation experience sharing”, “How Chinese e-sports and film and television IP help spread Chinese culture”, “The value of top e-sports events for sports cross-border, film and television cross-border” and other related topics. sharing and discussion.

Group photo of the guests of the forum “E-sports × Film and Television Competition to Release a New Future”

On the afternoon of August 17th, the theme forum of “The Rise of Guoman: Glorious Journey and Cultural Confidence” was held as scheduled. The forum was chaired by Professor Ma Hua from the School of Animation of Beijing Film Academy, and was co-founded by Chen Bo, Deputy Director of Shanghai Art Film Studio and Chasing Light Animation. Ren Yuzhou, Cheng Haiming, producer and producer of “Lion Boy”, Gao Weihua, producer of “Jiang Ziya”, Wang Shuang, creative producer and senior film planner, and Song Lei, director of the Development Research Department of China Animation Group participated in the in-depth discussion. Industry guests gathered to discuss the cultural confidence and future development of Chinese animation.

Group photo of the guests of the forum on “The Rise of Guoman: Glorious Journey and Cultural Confidence”

Two events cross-border integration to go to the light and shadow feast

On the morning of August 18th, the “Filmmaker’s E-Sports Ceremony” was officially opened. The Film Industry Peace Elite Challenge first kicked off the battle, and many well-known film and television companies such as Lexiang Culture, Poly Films, Yaolai Films, Pearl River Films, etc. The film and television crew participated in the competition. After intense and exciting competition, in the end, the “Anti-Black Action” crew team won the championship, Lexiang Culture won the runner-up, and the Yaolai Film and Television team won the third runner-up.

On the afternoon of August 18th, the star exhibition competition started wonderfully. Many artists such as Yu Yan, Xia Zhiguang, Jia Yi, Gao Xuyang, Xu Ziyin, Xu Kaixin, Li Hechen and other artists formed a starlight guest group, which adopted the competition system of star + anchor and star + player team. Peace Elite” competition.

star show scene

star show scene

Through these dynamic and vigorous competitions, the dream linkage between the film and e-sports industries has been realized, which not only reflects the diverse charm of e-sports, but also brings new perspectives and ideas to the integration of the industry.

A star-studded red carpet closing ceremony

After the star exhibition game, it was an exciting red carpet moment. Yu Wenwen, Li Zhiting, Li Feier, Yuan Shanshan, Zhang Lunshuo, Xia Zhiguang, Yu Yan, Jia Yi, Li Ziting, Xu Ziyin, Gao Xuyang, Xu Kaixin, Li Hechen and other dozens of actors, singers, film industry and crew representatives stepped onto the red carpet one after another. Industry guests appeared one after another, and the interview session was full of witty words and highlights.

Yu Wenwen attends the red carpet

Li Zhiting attends the red carpet

Yuan Shanshan attends the red carpet

At the closing ceremony that night, Zhang Su, a member of the party group and deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau, gave an opening speech. He said that the “game animation film unit” not only fits the customer group positioning of the young group, but also combines with the current trend culture, allowing more Many people experience the pan-entertainment ecology of Chuanglian, and it also creates a new model for promoting the linkage and integration of game, animation and film industries.

Zhang Su, member of the party group and deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau

Afterwards, the leaders and film industry guests presented honors to the participating teams, and launched the ceremony of “The Light and Shadow Covenant All the Way Together”.

“A Light and Shadow Covenant All the Way Together” Ceremony

The closing reception of the game animation film unit was sponsored and supported by Luzhou Laojiao·Guojiao 1573, the only official liquor brand designated by the 12th Beijing International Film Festival. A grand hand model ceremony was held at the reception, and the guests present pressed their palm prints one after another to complete an appointment of light and shadow.

Actor Li Feier

Actor Gao Xuyang

Actor Xu Ziyin

The game, animation and film unit has gradually developed a new path that integrates e-sports, games, animation and movies for co-prosperity and co-creation. This year, the “E-sports Beijing” organized by the Beijing State-owned Cultural Assets Management Center for the first time 2022” in-depth integration, through a variety of activities, to promote and spread the spirit of competition, and promote the integrated development of e-sports and related industries.

In a happy and complete atmosphere, under the hustle and bustle of Huairou’s hundred acres of flowers, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival Game Animation Film Unit successfully concluded! I look forward to continuing to search for the light with you next year, and go to the appointment of light and shadow together.

