Video: Andrés Calamaro expressed his support “for the piquetero people” in their fight against hunger

The musician Andres Calamaro offered “its support and solidarity” to the organizations of the Piquetero Unit that have just announced a day of struggle that begins this Wednesday the 19th at 5:00 p.m. with a torchlight march from Pueyrredon Bridge (Avellaneda) to Plaza de Mayo.

“I convey my adherence and solidarity to this and all the marches of our piquetero people, who demand food, dignity and work. A big hug”, were the words that the artist spread through a video that is already circulating on social networks.

In the message, the artist claims the action of the unemployed and precarious workers before the economic policy of the national government and its ministers.

The piquetero organizations announced a torchlight march from the Pueyrredón Bridge to Plaza de Mayo, where they will set up a piquetero encampment to demand “against the adjustment of the IMF and the government”, which is expressed “in cuts to social programs, food shortages, non-delivery of tools and the adjustment in social spending items in the midst of a deterioration in the purchasing power of workers and the unemployed”.

Argentine rocker Andrés Calamaro will tour the US starting in October

The Argentine Andrés Calamaro, an icon of rock in Spanish, announced on Tuesday a tour of the United States with five concerts in Florida, Massachusetts and New York, whose tickets will go on sale on Thursday, April 20.

“Squid for USA”part of a tour that will begin in May in Spain, will begin on Saturday, October 21 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, to then tour Tampa (October 24) and Orlando (October 26), in Florida, Boston (November 1) and finally arriving in New York on November 3.

The Argentine artist, winner of five Latin Grammys among many other awards, returns to the United States with all his greatest hits such as “Flaca”, “Mil horas”, “La parte de adelante”, “Tuyo siempre”, “Te quiero igual” and crazy”.

Singer-songwriter, musician, composer and record producer, Andrés Calamaro is one of the most influential figures in rock in Spanish who has developed his career between his native Argentina and Spain.

Originally, he was part of the historic Argentine band “Los Abuelos de la Nada”, as well as “Los Rodríguez” in Spain together with Ariel Roth, and then he embarked on a career as a singer-songwriter full of great successes.

He has recorded more than 30 albums, from his first album “Hotel Calamaro” (1984), “Aunque no sea conmigo” with Bunbury (2015) and his latest release “Dios los cria” (2021).

In his latest album, he revisited his exceptional discography together with several of the greatest artists of Latin popular music, from legends like Julio Iglesias in “Bohemio”, “Jugar con fuego” with Raphael, and “Flaca” with Alejandro Sanz, as well as by Carlos Vives, Sebastián Yatra, Julieta Venegas, Vicentico and Juanes.

In the last edition of the Latin Grammys, he won the award for best song with the song “Hong Kong” with C. Tangana, and was also nominated for “Best Pop Vocal Album” and “Record of the Year” for the song “Bohemian”.

