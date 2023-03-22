22/03/2023 – 18:09 Deportivo

Special envoys: Gustavo Paz – Daniel Pérez

The ex-soccer player and figure of the Spanish program “El Chiringuito”, Jorge “the Kid” D’Alessandrocame to the country to cover the friendly matches of the National Team Argentina between Panama and Curaçao, which generated a furor on social networks. In that sense, THE LIBERAL He was able to have a little chat with “El Pibe” in which he highlighted the team led by Lionel Scaloni.

He Argentine ex-soccer player who has lived in Europe for several decades and a journalist for the sports program “El Chiringuito” in Spain, began by telling the special envoys of THE LIBERAL on the AFA property what “This team is exciting, it is a permanent illusion. And here I am living an indescribable moment of passion and love.”

About the affection of the people and the world championship

“I feel privileged, because they consider me a bit like the defender of what Argentina represented against all of Europe, from the point of view of Latin America.”

“I feel very proud for having achieved the goal, but not the goal itself because sometimes winning is inversely proportional to merit and we have won by being the best.”

Was Argentina the best National Team in World Cups?

“Everything has been said, for me it’s the best National Team. I’ve been watching soccer since ’62, I’ve seen the first tactical soccer team of ’66 by Juan Carlos Lorenzo, I saw absolutely all the evolution of Argentine soccer, fundamentally.”

“But I think that like this team, in this competition, it has been the best exponent, without a doubt, of football and I think that everyone has surrendered to it.”

¿Messi or Maradona?

“I think that between Messi and Maradona, the best player in history is Maradona, but Messi is different.”