The murder of Daniel Barrientos, the bus driver on line 620 in La Matanza generated an important repudiation at a social level. The crime occurred last Monday, April 3 at 5 in the morning and, as the hours passed, more details became known. Thanks to security camera recording of the area you can see how criminals escape after the attack.

In the video a burst of shots is heard and then the escape of the criminals who murdered the driver Daniel Barrientos. In the video, two men can be seen running down the street after getting off the bus in which they had tried to rob the passengers and after shooting with a plainclothes police officer. The audiovisual material is already part of the legal case. For now, A young man was detained who said that he “missed a shot.”

According to the witness accounts, three criminals got into the vehicle at 5:30 a.m.. They tried to rob the few passengers and a policeman in civilian clothes called out and that’s when they started shooting at each other.. Finally, on Calle Escribano, in the Vernazza neighborhood of Virrey del Pino, they killed Barrientos and then fled through a plot of land next to a soda factory.

In the zone, seven bullet casings and the weapon of one of the assailants were found, which he dropped while escaping.

Who was Daniel Barrientos?

Daniel Barrientos he was 65 years old and had dedicated his entire life to being a driver of colectivos, was doing one of his tours when he was assassinated. “He had one month left to be able to make his retirement“lamented one of Barrientos’s colleagues, who planned to retire to begin receiving compensation in May after spending more than 30 years driving buses.

After his tragic death, the deceased driver’s colleagues on line 620 described him as an “exemplary man” and recalled that he had worked as a bus driver since 1991. In addition, six months ago he had suffered the death of his wife, with whom he had a 14-year-old son.

“The situation that we have to live in is tremendous. The abandonment of the State is tremendous as the pain we have,” said Rubén Carballo, driver and friend of the victim, in dialogue with All News.

“Daniel was really good. He always had something to tell you or made a joke that did you good, he was an excellent bus driver. I saw him every day and greeted him ‘hello captain,'” said Héctor, another friend of Barrientos for more than 20 years old.

