The compensatory measure (aptitude test) for the recognition of the qualification of ORTHOPEDIC TECHNICIAN obtained abroad will be held at the Policlinico Tor Vergata Room 16, 1° – Tower 9 of the University of Rome Tor Vergata Via Montpellier 1 00133 Rome:

17 May 2023, 9.30 am: written test and, to follow, oral test for those who pass the written test.

Only those who have received the executive decree of attribution of the compensatory measure with relative transmission note, to whom, however no invitation letter will be sentwill be able to participate in this exam session.

The information necessary to be able to participate in the compensatory measure, the relative application form, the participant’s identification card and the procedures for carrying out the tests are respectively contained in the files listed below.

Candidates must also present themselves with a suitable safety device (mask).

The Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, as required by current safety provisions, will guarantee:

the choice of one or more classrooms of suitable size to guarantee the distance between candidates of at least 1 meter;

the cleaning and sanitization of the candidates’ and Commission’s workstations;

hand sanitizing gel available to candidates and Commission members.

Download the orientation programs for the study of the various subjects covered by the exams, with the relative bibliographic indications: