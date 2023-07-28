VIENNA CAGE CONCERTS: Workshops – mica

On September 28th, a football cage will be played again as part of a cage concert! Many of the pieces of music are developed in workshops in which music enthusiasts and those interested in music come into contact with professional musicians in a very low-threshold manner. At the cage concert in autumn, these pieces will be premiered together!

In workshop 1 there will be the opportunity to work with musicians from the contemporary music ensemble Dan Studios and the Vienna Symphony Orchestra create a piece of music together. The following will be there: Daniel Riegler (composition), Manu Mayr (bass), Clemens Salesny (saxophone), Thomas Frey (flute), Viola Falb (saxophone), Christian Löw (trumpet), Josef Eder (Vienna horn), Wolfgang Pfistermüller ( bass trombone).

In another “Rapflection Workshop” (Workshop 2), under the direction of the rapperBenJo writing and performing rap.

Requirements:

Both workshops are aimed at anyone interested in music. They are methodically designed in such a way that no previous knowledge is required. Participation is free.

Place and date:

Workshop 1

Westbahnstudios, Preysinggasse 7-9, 1150 Vienna

Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m

Thursday, September 28, 2023, 3 to 6 p.m. workshop, followed by a concert until about 9 p.m

Workshop 2

Music Room, Henriettenplatz 1, 1150 Vienna

Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m

Monday, September 18, 2023, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m

In addition to the pieces that are developed in the workshops, there will be other exciting live acts of different styles.

Registration:

Registration for one or both workshops is possible until August 15, 2023 at workshop@musikraum.at. But be careful: the number of participants is limited! You can find out more details about the exact procedure when you register.

The cage concerts:

Vienna’s football and basketball cages are an integral part of the city’s social life. With this participatory event format, the football cage not only becomes a stage for live concerts and performances – it itself becomes an oversized, playable sound installation. All information: www.kaefigkonzerte.at

++++

Link:

music room

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

