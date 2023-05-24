Vin Diesel confirms ‘female-led’ spinoff of Fast & Furious series is in the works

With the latest sequel, Fast X, breaking $300 million worldwide, Vin Diesel recently confirmed to Variety that a Fast and Furious spinoff is in the works, giving the first teaser what to expect from a female-led flick. rumored movie.

Note, the following may contain spoilers

The huge cast of “Fast X” brings together old and new faces. In addition to the addition of Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker, Gal Gadot, who was given to death in episode 6, and Dwayne Johnson, who had a falling out with Vin Diesel, also returned in surprise, making guest appearances in the end credits And left a foreshadowing; in this regard, Louis Leterrier, who is determined to continue directing “Fast X Part 2”, revealed that he will definitely explain why Gisele played by Gal Gadot disappeared for ten years and revived again.

At the same time, Vin Diesel, who previously stated that he may add a sequel and change to a trilogy to present the finale, will share the long-rumored rumors this time: “I have been developing female-focused rumors and other projects since 2017. The sooner I get through the finale, the sooner I can announce these plans.”

At present, it has been confirmed that the female-dominated spin-off film is being filmed. However, Michelle Rodriguez, a core member of the female power team, admitted that she may not continue to participate in the film. It seems that she hopes to pass on the torch and be interpreted by a new generation of actors. Interested readers may wish to add more Keep an eye out for related news.