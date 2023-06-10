Home » Vin Diesel First to Reveal Release Date for Fast and Furious Sequel Fast X: Part 2
“Fast X”, the 10th sequel of the “Fast and Furious” series, was released in the middle of last month. Have you all taken the time to watch it? Soon the lead actor Vin Diesel went on to disclose the release information of the 11th sequel “Fast X: Part 2” on his social media.

In the post, Vin Diesel said that he really likes the vivid performance and high cooperation of all the actors in the movie, and especially appreciates that Jason Momoa has created an eye-catching character that has impressed fans all over the world. Discord rumors.

Of course, the motivation of this post is only clear to the person concerned, but fans can clearly see that Vin Diesel mentioned that the release date of “Fast X: Part 2” will fall on April 4, 2025, which was originally expected to be “Fast and Furious” This is the final chapter of the series, but it seems that there will be another 12 episodes. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention to the follow-up development.

