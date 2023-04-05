Home Entertainment Wado de Pedro assured that the Frente de Todos will define a candidate in the PASO
Wado de Pedro assured that the Frente de Todos will define a candidate in the PASO

Wado de Pedro assured that the Frente de Todos will define a candidate in the PASO

The Minister of the InteriorEdward “Wado” of Peterassured that the Frente de Todos (FdT) will resort to the PASO to define his candidate for president.

The president defined a strategy a long time ago. From the front they asked him to discuss part of it, but there was not and there was not the scope to discuss it, with which what we have today is the product of the sole decision of the president of the nation that brought us here,” said the official.

“What we have left today is this: go to an election, let there be STEP”remarked “Wado” in C5N. “It would be great if Alberto showed up, that the rest of the Frente de Todos can put together an alternative and that the people can define who is the best candidate”, he considered.

Regarding a possible candidacy of his, he said: I am part of a generation who wants a serious generational change to take place in Argentina and in many areas”.

On the other hand, he also commented that they organized to rearrange the bloc after the attack against Vice President Cristina Kirchner: “When we first saw a gun shooting at the vice president’s face, we said “here we have to order the front because there are sectors of power in Argentina that are willing to do anything”. They want her dead or prey, she is the mare they cannot tame.

