In January, wages increased 4.7% compared to December of 2022, almost two percentage points below the inflation of the first month, according to what was reported by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC).

The increase in revenue in the first month of 2023 was below the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of that January, which was 6%.

In the last 12 months, salaries also lost compared to accumulated inflation in that period, since they rose 92.1%, which represents six percentage points below the 98% rise in retail prices.

Prices vs wages: an indexing wave

The monthly growth of 4.7% in January was due to increases in 4.6% in the registered private sector, 3.9% in the public and 6.7% in the unregistered private of the black economy.

Year-on-year evolution of wages

In the year-on-year comparison, the salaries of public employees were the only ones who beat inflation since in the last twelve months they rose 101.3%.

On the other hand, wages in the private sector, in the same measurement, lost almost six percentage points, since the improvement was 93.7%.

The most backward sector Faced with the rise in the cost of living, it continues to be that of informal or black workers, who in the last twelve months lost 26 percentage points, compared to the inflation that was registered in the same period, since they only rose 72.2%. .

The Salary Index published monthly by INDEC estimates the evolution of salaries paid in the economy, isolating from the indicator additional payments for hours worked, discounts for absenteeism, productivity awards and any other item associated with the monthly salary.

LM CP