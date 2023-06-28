Walk into designer Henri Alexander Levy’s “Orphaned Works” Paris Fashion Week solo exhibition

Recently, Henri Alexander Levy, designer of Enfants Riches Déprimés, announced the official opening of his “Orphaned Works” exhibition during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The exhibition, consisting of 24 original works, will continue until July 4th at the Galerie Raphael Durazzo.

Through the “Orphaned Works” exhibition, Henri Alexander Levy reveals his subconscious vision, this kind of thinking is about pain, inner violence and the struggle between restraint. The artist creates a chaos of pure simplicity, a duality that can be expressed in the palette of his work, where darkness and light, sadness and beauty emerge from black. After mixing multiple media, adding textures, destroying and rebuilding layers, Henri Alexander Levy reveals his own creative language. When he incorporates a piece of fabric that has fallen from his wrist into the canvas, the fabric does not become a work of art, it is just another symbol isolated from the painting. This symbol appears between two dimensions and also acts as a bridge to buried memories. It can also be read as a metaphor for another path, the uncertainty between childhood and adulthood, where people are orphaned by rejecting a certain sociocultural structure.

