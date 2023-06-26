Home » Walking into League of Legends x STAFFONLY “Inflated Player Club” | Hypebeast
Walking into League of Legends x STAFFONLY “Inflated Player Club” | Hypebeast

Following the release of the “Player Uniform” series co-branded with the League of Legends in March this year, STAFFONLY joined hands with the League of Legends again this month to bring the “Player Daily Uniform” series, first launched on ASSEMBLE BY RÉEL, and launched an exclusive “Expansion Player Club” theme Offline activities bring an interesting gaming experience to summoners. On the opening day, the invited guests completed the “Expansion Jule” through four steps, and experienced the League of Legends x STAFFONLY “Player Daily Service” series: “Recharge Start”, the summoners were recruited and assembled, ready to load into the club; Then the summoners “encourage each other” and came to the two “inflated player” device areas brought by the cooperation with GIN Yang Xiaoying this time: in the battlefield-style temporary inflated bunker device in the “summoner assembly area”, choose their respective branches Players wear daily equipment and join the team with their identity and mission; then, in the “summoner expedition area” – an arc-shaped device area composed of multiple transmission screens, this is the summoning channel connecting reality and games, all summoners Immediately respond to the assembly call, enter the Summoner Canyon, and transform into five heroes with explosive combat power.

At the end of the game, the summoners “exploded their mentality” and needed to fan the wind to extinguish the fire. Just in time for the Dragon Boat Festival, players from all walks of life can DIY traditional cattail fans in WORKSHOP according to their preferences. It is reported that this event will last until July 11, and interested friends should not miss it.

