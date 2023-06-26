If you are looking for ideas to understand where to go by bike in Liguriayou really are spoiled for choice despite its relatively limited and sometimes inaccessible territory.

Mountains overhanging the beaches, glimpses of the Ligurian Sea, picturesque villagesregional parks and huge valleys: this region has everything to entertain and amaze cycling tourism enthusiasts of all ages and abilities.

Liguria has approx 130 itineraries for bikes and cyclists, but there are not many cycle paths and often the routes are mixed (cycle paths, roads with cars and cycle/pedestrian paths). Now let’s go and discover the most fascinating ones.

Where to go by bike in Liguria, the 7 most beautiful cycle paths

Bike itineraries in Liguria are often marked by a challenging elevation gain. In most cases, the panoramas that these excursions offer are truly breathtaking thanks to the glimpses of the sea: it will seem like you are pedaling in a postcard.

Furthermore, Liguria, as you can see from the descriptions below, is full of suitable routes for those who prefer mountain biking.

Here are the most beautiful bike routes.

1. From Varazze to Cogoleto

2. From Portofino to Sestri Levante

3. From Levanto to Framura

4. Ponente Ligure cycle path

5. From Gattorna to Carasco

6. Ardesia cycle path

7. Loop around Lake Busalletta

READ ALSO

1. From Varazze to Cogoleto

A short (4.3 kilometres) but extraordinary cycle path which, skirting the seaconnects Varazze to Cogoleto (and vice versa).

The route is located in the Invrea and San Giacomo plains area, following the route of an old disused railway: this is why, in some stretches, you pass through very characteristic tunnels (don’t forget the front and rear lights).

The itinerary winds its way inside the Beigua Regional Natural Parkcharacterized by unspoilt nature and by suggestive cliffs over the sea.

For those arriving by car in Cogoleto, near the beginning of the cycle path there is a very large paid car park.

2. From Portofino to Sestri Levante

It’s not exactly the most suitable on the busiest summer days of tourists, but the route that winds along the coast from Portofino to Sestri Levante is one of the most beautiful in Italy. You ride on some sections of the cycle path and a lot on the Aurelia (watch out for cars) for about 30 km following the Gulf of Tigullio, between light ups and downs and sections alongside the beaches. The first section is the most demanding, with climbs and tunnels, but the panorama is priceless: the ‘fjord’ of Come bythe elegant Santa Margherita, the fishing village of San Michele di Paganathen the descent towards Zoagli, where you can take a long break the seaside promenade carved out of the rocks.

Then it goes up towards Chiavari and its carrugi, to finally head towards Sistersthe town divided in two by the tongue of land that on one side the Baia delle Favole and on the other the splendid Bay of Silencewhere the Tigullio ends, an ideal place for a meal or an aperitif.

3. From Levanto to Framura

This bike itinerary in Liguria connects the beach of Levanto to that of Framura, passing through Bonassola.

It’s a cycle and pedestrian path of about 10 kilometres which allows cyclists to stop and enjoy the hidden covesreachable only by sea and, precisely, thanks to the road in question

The track is entirely on the seathe difference in height is essentially zero and the bottom is asphalted.

Path, sufficiently reported, it starts from the bottom of the elevated car park on the Levanto seafront.

4. Ponente Ligure cycle path

From San Lorenzo to Ospedaletti there is a cycle path (entirely asphalted, signposted and very well maintained) of 24 kilometres which winds through the wonders of the coastal park of the Riviera dei Fioricharacterized by charming clifftop villages and endless beaches and that is one of the most beautiful bike routes in Liguria.

The stretch of San Lorenzo, where the cycle path begins, was inaccessible due to the railway line, while now the bikes whiz by in complete freedom away from cars.

Along the way, cyclists can enjoy some beautiful sights glimpses of the sea (for example in Riva Ligure) but not only, because the route also enters the heart of the village of Weapon of Taggia, a town where sea and mountain experience a relationship of total synergy.

There are eight short stages: San Lorenzo, Costarainera, Cipressa, Santo Stefano al Mare, Riva Ligure, Arma di Taggia, Sanremo and Ospedaletti.

5. From Gattorna to Carasco

It is a path of about 45 kilometers that winds its way in the hinterland of the Rapallo area. Gattorna (fraction of Moconesi) is the starting point, Carasco is the arrival point.

The itinerary is very pleasant because it allows cyclists to pedal along the Entella river, which in some places flows in the middle of the greenery. The bottom is almost all dirt and, for this reason, it is better to be on the saddle of a mountain bike.

This excursion it is not particularly suitable for children for two reasons: there are many tiring ups and downs (the maximum gradient is 20%) and in short stretches you are forced to pedal on secondary roads where cars pass.

6. Ardesia cycle path

The Ardesia Cycle Path goes up the course of the Entella river and connects Lavagna to Bassi di Tribogna. The main feature of this itinerary is its variety: at the beginning there is the sea, then in the hinterland there are numerous plants (reeds, willows and bamboo), woods and boundless landscapes of mountain.

The total length is 35 kilometres which, thanks to the fascinating panoramas of the area, pass in the blink of an eye.

Except for the stretch that runs along the Entella up to San Salvatore, the bottom of the cycle path is unpaved and has some rather technical pointsespecially downhill: you need a mountain bike.

The itinerary has recently been at the center of some controversy due to the poor maintenance.

7. Loop around Lake Busalletta

Around the Busalletta Lake, which bathes the province of Genoa and Alessandria (in Piedmont), there is an intriguing ring itinerary characterized by different scenic spots (on the lake) surrounded by greenery. The cycle/pedestrian path is just under 23 kilometers long, it has a mixed surface and a total height difference of 435 metres.

It starts in Borgo Fornari, then continues straight on Via Montegrappa and turns right onto the secondary road. At the end of this, you must turn left to take a properly signposted dirt road, after which there will be an intersection with the Alta Via dei Monti Ligurithe famous and demanding hiking itinerary that crosses the mountain ranges of Liguria.

At this point the last part of the route begins: arrived at the crossroads subscripts Bric Montaldothere is a junction on Strada Stradale 35 dei Giovi which leads to the small town of Busalla and to the starting point.

[Foto di copertina: www.pistaciclabile.com]

Advertising

You may also be interested in…