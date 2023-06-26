KASSBOHRER Nuova partnership with l’azienda austriaca Hämmerle Spezialtransporte – Aziende

Kässbohrer, a leading manufacturer of semi-trailers, and Hämmerle Spezialtransporte GmbH (a construction company based in Austria) have reached an agreement which provides for the latter to strengthen its fleet by investing in Kässbohrer’s K.SPA M.

With a fleet of 20 trucks and 45 trailers, Hämmerle vehicles currently transport bridge structures, complete containment crane systems, precast concrete projects, glulam beam structures, fully furnished hotel boxes, laser and CNC and much more. Hämmerle Spezialtransporte operates with heavy vehicles such as low beds, low loaders and HD platforms.

Reinhard Hämmerle, General Manager of Hämmerle Spezialtransporte, said: “We are excited to partner with Kässbohrer and to integrate the Kässbohrer K.SPA M into our fleet. Offering a complete solution for the transfer of various oversized cargo, the K.SPA M represents one of the best examples of heavy vehicle engineering.

The extendable frame and sliding platform of the K.SPA M will greatly improve our operational flexibility, enabling us to efficiently transport even the most demanding loads across Europe. Hämmerle Spezialtransporte knows the wide range of products and the quality of Kässbohrer, especially in the standard vehicle segment. Kässbohrer offers its customers the advantage of robustness, lightness, ease and speed in their operational work with its products specially developed for heavy transport and compatible with the most difficult road conditions.

We are ready to establish a long-term partnership with Kässbohrer and this investment is the first step in this direction. We have strengthened our fleet with Kässbohrer vehicles and established a successful business partnership, and we believe our successful cooperation with Kässbohrer will continue in the coming years.”