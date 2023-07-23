Home » War of the Roses Continues: Costner-Ex Refuses To Pay Legal Fees
War of the Roses Continues: Costner-Ex Refuses To Pay Legal Fees

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are getting divorced after 18 years of marriage. However, this does not go smoothly. Now there’s a dispute over Kevin Costner’s legal fees. Baumgartner does not want to comply with his request to take over part of the sum.

Christine Baumgartner has declined to help her ex-husband Kevin Costner’s legal fees in the ongoing divorce. The actor had previously submitted an application to the court. In court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the actor is said to have demanded that his ex pay $100,000 in legal fees. Baumgartner is said to have asked the court to reject his request.

She argues that Costner could have avoided the hefty fees if he hadn’t filed a motion in July asking her to move out of his multimillion-dollar estate by August. The 49-year-old wanted to move out later, but Costner insisted on the marriage contract. Accordingly, Baumgartner must leave the family estate as quickly as possible. A court hearing on attorneys’ fees is scheduled for August 2.

$129,755 a month in maintenance

Baumgartner is currently taking a break from the War of the Roses with her children in Hawaii. A judge recently ordered Costner to pay his estranged wife $129,755 a month in child support for their three children. Baumgartner originally asked for alimony of $248,000 a month. In addition, both ex-partners should share the costs of health, sports and extracurricular activities for the children.

In May 2023, Baumgartner filed for divorce from her famous husband. While she accuses her estranged husband of heartlessness because he is said to have always put his career ahead of his family, Costner speculates about cheating rumors with the neighbor. The couple were married for 18 years and have three children together, daughter Grace (13) and sons Cayden (16) and Hayes (14).

