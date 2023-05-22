The day Juan Luis Guerra saved the marriage of Juanes and Karen Martínez

“When I showed him ‘Cecilia’, finished with Juan Luis [Guerra], she did not know that he was going to sing that song with me. She got too emotional and started crying. It was very nice, ”she confessed in an interview with Eva Rey.

It should be noted that the song in question, in addition to bearing the name of Juanes’ sister, Luz Cecilia Aristizabal, is a composition dedicated to family life, his wife Karen Martínez and their daughters, Paloma and Luna Aristizabal.

The video for which praise rains down on Karen Martínez, Juanes’ wife

It is no secret to anyone that one of the women most loved by Colombians is Karen Martínez. The presenter earned the affection and respect of the public thanks to her beauty, charisma and talent.

Recently, the actress also shared a video on her social networks with which she left more than one breathless because it shows a little-known facet of her.

“Starting 2023 as I like the most. Happy start to the year,” said Karen Martínez on her Instagram account.

In a few hours, the post has more than 18,000 “likes” and a large number of comments in which his followers leave all kinds of messages.

“I think it has the same effect in workout clothes than in a bathing suit”, “Thanks for the inspiration. Sometimes you forget that you can use the wall as a yoga prop. Happy New Year”, were some of the messages from his fans.