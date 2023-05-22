Home » UFOA-B U-20 Women’s Tournament: Beaten, Togo intends to rectify the situation in the next match
News

UFOA-B U-20 Women’s Tournament: Beaten, Togo intends to rectify the situation in the next match

by admin
UFOA-B U-20 Women’s Tournament: Beaten, Togo intends to rectify the situation in the next match

For their first outing this Sunday against Burkina-Faso, Togo’s junior women’s team bowed their backs 0 goals against 2. At the end of the match Théophile Kpakpo-Koumi, the coach of the U-20 ladies analyzing the match recognizes the hard learning of his daughters and intends to rectify the situation to achieve a good result in the next match.

It’s only an open secret, the U-20 ladies sparrowhawks in lack of competition on the national level did not manage to create the exploit this Sunday against Burkina-Faso for the account of their first match at the UFOA-B U-20 women’s tournament. Indeed Kayaba Tatiana and hers lost 0 goals against 2 “Against Burkina-Faso, we had difficulties in placement, in the last passes and awkwardness in front of goal “said Théophile Kpakpo-Koumi, coach of the U-20 ladies sparrowhawks.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

After its first misstep, Togo must be able to get the necessary resources to achieve a good result next Wednesday against Nigeria to hope for survival in this competition: “The players are aware of the efforts required for the next match. We will work on these aspects and do our best to take points against Nigeria.“, hinted the coach of Friends of the world

See also  Dal Colle the honor for the coffee of the inmates of Pozzuoli - Campania

You may also like

Russia. Ukrainian defense units penetrate the Belgorod region:...

The death of the school principal in Aydın...

Lula says he did not meet with Zelensky...

Ansbach | Blood donations urgently needed

The “Community Neighborhood Festival” in Jianguomen Street, Dongcheng...

The day Juan Luis Guerra saved the marriage...

Ujit becomes Unjt and is now open to...

Poncho Zuleta was dispatched on social networks

5/23 China Scan participates in China A-share market

Petro suspends the ceasefire with the FARC

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy