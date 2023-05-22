UFOA-B U-20 Women’s Tournament: Beaten, Togo intends to rectify the situation in the next match

For their first outing this Sunday against Burkina-Faso, Togo’s junior women’s team bowed their backs 0 goals against 2. At the end of the match Théophile Kpakpo-Koumi, the coach of the U-20 ladies analyzing the match recognizes the hard learning of his daughters and intends to rectify the situation to achieve a good result in the next match.

It’s only an open secret, the U-20 ladies sparrowhawks in lack of competition on the national level did not manage to create the exploit this Sunday against Burkina-Faso for the account of their first match at the UFOA-B U-20 women’s tournament. Indeed Kayaba Tatiana and hers lost 0 goals against 2 “Against Burkina-Faso, we had difficulties in placement, in the last passes and awkwardness in front of goal “said Théophile Kpakpo-Koumi, coach of the U-20 ladies sparrowhawks.

After its first misstep, Togo must be able to get the necessary resources to achieve a good result next Wednesday against Nigeria to hope for survival in this competition: “The players are aware of the efforts required for the next match. We will work on these aspects and do our best to take points against Nigeria.“, hinted the coach of Friends of the world