WAR ORPHAN
Unite
(Hardcore)

Label: Stay Gold Records
Format: (LP)

Release: 17.02.2023

The quartet WAR ORPHAN from the East Coast of the United States releases the second full-length player in two years after “Closer To Death Than Life” with “Unite”. And again, what is also true of the relevant vita of the four gentlemen (including ex-SICK OF iT ALLREACH) is not surprising, if it says hardcore, it contains hardcore.

And so there are ten rough songs in the 25 minutes, in the same but quite coherent production around the ears, which above all the protagonists audibly enjoy. All in all, with a few exceptions like the compelling “Dead Legs” or the damn catchy “Heavy Weighs The Crown” or “Perpetual Motion” with their sing-alongs, it offers solid but also unspectacular old-school Eastcoast hardcore. But everything has – and you can’t deny the quartet from New York – a positive vibe despite all the heaviness, very much in the style of “PMA (Positive Mental Attitude)” by the legendary BAD BRAINS.

To the inclined hardcore head the waiting time until the next release of the CRO-MAGS or AGNOSTIC FRONT “Unite” is definitely suitable for shortening, but unfortunately not enough for WAR ORPHAN this time.

Tracklist „Unite“:

1. YDI (You Do It)
2. War Dance
3. Cuffs
4. Scabs
5. Get Smart
6. Perpetual Motion
7. Heavy Weighs The Crown
8. Screaming For Change
9. Dead Legs
10. Guard Rails
Total playing time: 25:45

Band-Links:

LineUp:
David Bason (Vocals)
Richie Cipriano (Guitars)
Danny Martinez (Bass)
Dante Renzi (drums)
6.5
