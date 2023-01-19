Listen to the audio version of the article

With just over two months to go before the inauguration of the 2023 edition of Watches and Wonders in Geneva (March 27 to April 2), the organization of the main event of haute horlogerie has announced what its highlights will be. First of all, the number of maisons present to unveil their new products: there will be 48, including Rolex, Cartier, Patek Philippe, Iwc, Panerai, Chopard, Hublot, Chanel, Vacheron Constantin, Tudor and Tag Heuer.

Furthermore, if from 27 to 31 March entry will remain exclusive to insiders, an important novelty is that 1 and 2 April will be two days open to the public, who will thus be able to access the spaces of the Salone inside the Palexpo, by purchasing the ticket on the watchesandwonders.com website (pre-sales will open at 12 noon on 1 February). In addition to the discovery of watches, the public will also find a series of ad hoc initiatives with talks and panels dedicated to the world of hands of the present, past and future. And also the space called LAB where you can see the most avant-garde projects of the maison present at the fair and the photographic exhibition “What time is it?” by Karine Bauzin, who has immortalized people from various countries when they make the gesture of looking at her wrist, answering the question that gives the exhibition its title.

Watches and Wonders 2023 will also live in the center of Geneva, a bit like, in the intentions, it should have happened as early as 2020, an edition that was later canceled in the physical version due to the pandemic. In fact, there will be appointments designed by the maisons inside their boutiques, an evening (March 30 in Rues Basses) with shows and musical meetings on a watch theme, and conferences that will talk about the relationship between Geneva and watchmaking will take place at the Pont de la Machine. At the previous Watches and Wonders there were 22 thousand visitors, all present by invitation: a number which had been influenced by the impossibility of being able to travel from countries with restrictions still in force.