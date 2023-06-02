When are tickets for Instituto-Deportivo Riestra for the Argentine Cup sold and how much do they cost?

This Wednesday June 7th, Institute will face their match of the 32nd round of the Argentine Cup against Deportivo Riestra, at the 23 de Agosto stadium in Jujuy.

The organization provided this Friday information on ticket sales for fans of both parties, so they can attend the match that will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Sale of tickets for the public of the Institute

– Monday, June 5, from 12 to 7 p.m., sale of popular and stalls at the ticket offices of the Juan Domingo Perón stadium (Jujuy 2602, Alta Córdoba).

People with disabilities must be accredited in the following instances until the quota established by law is exhausted:

On Monday, June 5, from 12 to 7 p.m., at the box office of the Juan Domingo Perón de Instituto stadium (Jujuy 2602, Alta Córdoba). They must present CUD (single disability card) and DNI (original and photocopy).

Sale of tickets for both partialities in Jujuy

– Tuesday June 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., sale of popular and stalls at the ticket offices of the 23 de Agosto stadium (Humahuaca 95, Jujuy).

– Wednesday June 7, from 5 to 9:30 p.m., sale of popular and stalls at the ticket offices of the 23 de Agosto stadium (Humahuaca 95, Jujuy).

Prices

Popular: $3500

Audience: $5000

– On Monday, June 5, from 5 to 9:30 p.m., at the ticket offices of the 23 de Agosto stadium (Humahuaca 95, Jujuy). They must present CUD (single disability card) and DNI (original and photocopy).