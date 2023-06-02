German Society for Integrated Care (DGIV) at the Capital Congress: “Think and act intersectorally, interprofessionally, interdisciplinary”

Berlin – This year, the German Society for Integrated Health Care eV (DGIV) is active at the Capital Congress and presents itself and its members with various events and its own stand.

“We appreciate the capital city congress as an important meeting point for decision-makers from politics, clinics, healthcare, the medical profession, care, research and payers,” says DGIV Secretary General Dr. Michael Meyer. “Since future visions for the healthcare system are jointly developed and specified here, the DGIV must of course not be left out.” From the point of view of the DGIV, the conversion of the hospital landscape and the possible link between outpatient and inpatient care in Level 1i houses deserve special lighting this year . The DGIV will be represented at the congress together with around 20 member and partner organizations.

The DGIV symposium on June 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the subject of “Federal political decisions in health policy and implementation options on site” deserves a special mention. The participants of the symposium include Prof. Dr. Tom Bschor (BMG, Government Commission for Hospitals), Dr. Jens Schick (Sana Kliniken AG), Dr. Daisy Hünefeld (St. Franziskus Foundation Münster) and Prof. Dr. multi. Eckhard Nagel (University of Bayreuth). The panel will be moderated by Sophia Wagner, partner at the iX Institute for Health System Development.

In addition, breakfast and lunch rounds are planned, in which DGIV members discuss special aspects of digital care: On June 14 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Chiesi GmbH will speak about the new forum for sustainability in healthcare, the WeACT Con 2023, report. On June 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., the German Stroke Foundation will hold a breakfast session on the topic of innovation and patient guides. On June 16th, Workday GmbH will hold the second breakfast round on the topic “New Work” in the same period.

On Friday, June 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., fBeta GmbH will present a position paper together with the DGIV entitled “Integrated Supply 5.0: Management & Structural Planning – Context, Target Image & Structural Planning”. Immediately afterwards, the DGIV will present itself at the NDGR joint stand and take part in a panel on joint activities in the field of regional health care.

Large parts of the DGIV board will also appear on various podiums, but above all they will also be able to meet them personally on June 14 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the DGIV congress stand. “Of course, it is both an honor and an obligation for us to be able to take part in this central event of the health policy debate,” says the DGIV CEO, Prof. Dr. multi. Eckhard Nagel.