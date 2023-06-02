Murder Giulia Tramontano, Impagnatiello remains in prison: investigating judge rules out premeditation

The investigating judge of Milan ordered the precautionary custody in prison for the 30-year-old who confessed to having killed his pregnant girlfriend and to having tried to burn the body, but excluded the aggravating circumstance of premeditation and that of cruelty. His lawyer reported that the man, during today’s interrogation, added “details concerning the last phase of the stabbing” and said he acted alone Your browser does not support HTML5

The investigating judge of Milan Angela Minerva validated the arrest and ordered the precautionary custody in prison for Alessandro Impagnatiello (WHO IS IT), the 30-year-old who confessed to having killed Giulia Tramontano, his 29-year-old pregnant girlfriend, and to having tried to burn the body. At the same time, the investigating judge excluded the aggravating circumstance of premeditation and decided to drop the aggravating circumstance of cruelty as well, emphasizing that “the homicidal action is not currently characterized by particular stubbornness, taking into account the type of weapon used and of the number and extent of the blows inflicted”. The charges against the man are aggravated voluntary homicide, concealment of a corpse and abortion without consent. At the end of the interrogation to validate the detention – held today in San Vittore – Impagnatiello’s lawyer, Sebastiano Sartori, said that the 30-year-old confirmed the murder confession and added “details concerning the last phase of the stabbing”. “He denied premeditation and said he did it all by himself,” added the lawyer. Sartori then explained that his client, after having confessed, repeated to him: “The only form of repentance that makes sense is to take my life”. According to reports The Corriere della Sera, Impagnatiello would have said he killed Giulia Tramontano in the living room of the house (FEMINICIDES IN ITALY, THE NUMBERS). In Sant’Antimo, the municipality north of Naples where Tramontano was born, there will be mourning in the city on the day of her funeral.

Impagnetiello: “I killed Giulia because I was stressed” In the measure validating the detention, the investigating judge writes that Impagnatiello explained that “he acted without a real reason because he was stressed by the situation that had arisen, mentioning, among other things, as a source of stress, not only the management of the two girls but also the fact that others had come to know about it”. The interrogation lasted less than an hour: the man reiterated what he had already confessed but retracted the first version he had given of the murder. Responding to the judge’s questions, he said the girl, before he killed her, had “unintentionally” cut her arm with the kitchen knife she was using to cut tomatoes. That would have been her “spark” that would have led him to hit her several times in her neck. Previously Impagnatiello had said, confessing to the crime, that Giulia on Saturday evening, while she was intent on preparing dinner, told him life had become “heavy” for her and she had “started getting cuts on her arms. She had she has already inflicted a few blows on the neck and I, having arrived near her, in order not to make her suffer, I also inflicted three or four blows on her”. See also Holidays canceled and travel limits: from New York to Paris the spread of Omicron distorts Christmas The investigations In the meantime, investigations continue to ascertain not only the man’s movements following the stabbing, but also to verify whether or not he had an accomplice. In fact, investigators and investigators have many doubts about the fact that the 30-year-old – as he also reiterated in the last interrogation – got rid of the lifeless body of his partner by himself. Among the various investigative activities, the videos of all the surveillance cameras in Senago are being recovered. The autopsy, on the other hand, should be ready starting next week and should be carried out by Cristina Cattaneo, the anatomopathologist who has been entrusted with several important cases in the past, such as that of Yara Gambirasio.





deepening Murder Tramontano, mourning and wake for Giulia in Senago

The moments after the murder Meanwhile, what could be the first moments of the killer after the murder have been released. In some frames, recorded by the surveillance cameras around the house where the woman was killed (in Senago, in the Milanese area), the man can be seen leaving the house on the night between 27 and 28 May holding ” what – the investigators say – looks like a white wrapper” and then, in the morning, he is seen as he “places some bags in the car”. The investigators consider it “anomalous” that it could be garbage, given that the bins are under the house. The man’s confession In the record of the 30-year-old’s confession, we read that the man declared that he had killed Giulia Tramontano on Saturday evening. Then he would have kept the body hidden, according to his version, first in a “box”, where he attempted to burn it with petrol, then in a “cellar” and finally in the “trunk” of his car “until Wednesday night when I decide to throw it, around 2.30 on Wednesday in that place I already knew where it was later found”. On the man’s version, including this dynamic he told of the concealment of the body, investigators and investigators are investigating. It was the man, last Sunday, who reported the disappearance of his partner by pretending to be worried.





See also Canada, the government bans Huawei from installing 5G networks: "Danger of espionage" see also Giulia Tramontano, Pm: “Boyfriend searched online how to kill her”

Giulia to her friend: “Alessandro ruined my life” “Alessandro had ruined her life and now”, after the discovery of the betrayal “she would have been forced to return to the south after all the sacrifices made to leave him”. You would have said this Giulia Tramontano to a friend a few hours before being killed. As can be read in the report of the investigation, the witness told of a phone call on Saturday afternoon in which Giulia, “shocked” told her about the meeting with the woman with whom Impagnatiello, “seen badly” at work and “nicknamed lurid”, had long been in a parallel relationship. Citizen mourning in Sant’Antimo Yesterday, June 1, and today, in Senago, where Tramontano lived and where Tramontano was killed, a national mourning was proclaimed. It will be the same in Sant’Antimo, a town of about 30,000 inhabitants where both the girl and her killer came from, on the day of her funeral. There, now, justice is being sought and the return of the body is awaited. The scheduled events have been cancelled, both those scheduled for today for Republic Day and those scheduled for June 4 for World Sports Day. “Every feminicide is a mourning for the whole community and I realize more and more that there is still a lot of work to do to change this society, which once again puts us in front of news like this morning”, he said the Mayor of Sant’Antimo, Massimo Buonanno.





read also Femicide of Giulia Tramontano, a fundraiser in her memory

Online fundraising for Giulia and the Penelope association Meanwhile, an online fundraiser has started for Giulia Tramontano and her family, promoted by the Italian Institute of Technology where Chiara, Giulia’s sister, works. “This is an official fundraising campaign promoted by the Italian Institute of Technology, where Giulia’s sister works. Giulia Tramontano – explains the text of the collection on gofoundme also reposted by Chiara on Instagram – was killed by her partner, while waiting a child, on May 27, 2023 near Milan. A minor part of the proceeds will be donated to the Penelope Association, which took care of the case, and the remainder will be destined for Giulia’s family to cover the huge expenses caused by this tragedy”. Messages from Giulia Tramontano’s sister “We will always be that flower leaning on your shoulder. We will support you both, we will be like clouds and we will always look up. I would like to shout it to the world how I feel, but the words die in my throat”, Chiara Tramontano, sister, wrote on social networks of Julia. “Because I died slowly in these five days. We are dead. So that you are never alone. We came with you – he added regarding the baby that the woman was carrying -, to be able to cradle, hug, touch. Because I wanted to be the best aunt ever, if they’d let me. We wish we’d done more to bring you home. Please…tell me, was that enough? Did you hear us? Because we don’t hear anything anymore.” Then in another post the sister writes: “Giulia you are beautiful in all the photos that people report. It is difficult to find a photo in which you do not shine. You have the face of someone who knows no malice. Too naive to understand what trap you are in find”. “I look at you in this photo – continues Chiara – and I think how much Thiago could look like you. He would have taken your eyes, these eyes will haunt me forever. There could be no more beautiful image for this fundraiser”. “This photo – he adds – expresses all your kindness and tenderness, the same that guided the opening of this beautiful initiative. Thanks to my friends, colleagues at the Italian Institute of Technology and to all those who are supporting this initiative in memory of my beautiful and irreplaceable older sister Giulia”. See also Covid: another 21 official deaths in North Korea





see also #losapevamotutte, anger and pain on social media after Giulia’s murder

Julia Tramontano – 29 years old, 7 months pregnant – disappeared on the evening of Saturday 27 May from her home in Senago, in the Milan area. To report the disappearance, the next day, is the boyfriend, Alessandro Impagnetiello who lives with her. He tells investigators that he went out in the morning to go to work. When he returns home, at 5 pm, there is no trace of Giulia. Then, in the night between May 31 and June 1, the turning point, with man’s confession and the discovery of the body. Ecco the stages of the story

Go to the photo gallery

The disappearance of the girl dates back to May 27, after Giulia discovers that the boyfriend would have had a parallel relationship with another woman, an Englishwoman, who had been going on for a few months. She too became pregnant but, by mutual agreement with Impagnetiello, she had decided not to carry the pregnancy to term

Go to the photo gallery

Giulia before disappearing would have had a big fight with her boyfriend (in photo): he had discovered that he had a sort of “second life” with another woman

Go to the photo gallery



