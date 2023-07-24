Home » Triple transplant on a 6-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis – Healthcare
The 6-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis is doing well and has already been extubated.
“Congratulations for this rare and difficult operation and, more generally – commented the president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana – for the extraordinary work that this great Lombard excellence carries out day after day”.
The Bergamo hospital teams “have accustomed us to news that enters the history of modern medicine, like last year,” with the first lung transplant in Italy between living patients, from father to 5-year-old son.
“Along with these great news – concluded the president – there is a constant daily work of great successes. This week, the hospital will achieve the 2,000th liver transplant. A symbolic milestone for a great Lombard excellence of which we are proud”.

