“We are ready for the counter-offensive”. Footballer who died in battle

Kherson Ukraine: this was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, as reported by the national media. Russian troops attacked the region 65 times yesterday, firing a total of 265 shells, Prokudin specified on Telegram: Grad multiple launch missile systems, mortars, artillery, drones and aircraft were used in the attacks. The city of Kherson came under enemy fire five (in total 29 shells were recorded). The Russians have targeted residential areas in all settlements in the region. In the Beryslav district, one clinic, two churches and three administrative buildings were hit. The two teenagers, explained the governor, were injured by the explosion of an unidentified device in the village of Zahorianivka. According to Prokudin, the two boys – aged 13 and 10 – were playing in a park when the explosion occurred. The eldest suffered shrapnel wounds to his limbs, while the younger was wounded in the abdomen. Both were hospitalized.
Ukraine, which allow women to fully integrate into the military. “They maintain the defense on a par with men, they fight, they take risks and, sadly, they give their lives. They are a model of courage and dedication to the whole world,” the defense ministry stressed.
The situation in the city of Bakhmut “is relatively stable”. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Telegram and resumed by Ukrainska Pravda. left Bakhmut and are conducting training work with the regular army units that have arrived”. According to Malyar, in general, the situation at the front “is not significant, but it is changing slightly.”