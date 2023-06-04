“We are ready for the counter-offensive”. Footballer who died in battle

03-06-2023 10:27:00 Zelensky: “Ready for the counteroffensive” Ukraine is ready to launch its long-awaited counteroffensive to reconquer Russian-occupied territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal recorded in Odessa. However, Zelensky tempered his optimism by warning that it could take time and that the operation could be very costly in terms of human lives. “We strongly believe we will make it,” he said. But then he added: “I don’t know how long it will take. To be honest, it can go in so many completely different ways. But we will, and we are ready.” The Ukrainian president hoped that the counter-offensive could change the dynamics of the war. “I don’t know how long it will take,” Zelensky said. “To be honest, it can go one of several, completely different ways. But we will do it and we are ready,” he stressed, adding that Kiev would like to have more weapons from the West for the upcoming campaign.

03-06-2023 10:32:00 Russian bombs on Kherson: wounded Five civilians, including two teenagers, were injured in yesterday’s attacks by Russian forces in the region Kherson Ukraine: this was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, as reported by the national media. Russian troops attacked the region 65 times yesterday, firing a total of 265 shells, Prokudin specified on Telegram: Grad multiple launch missile systems, mortars, artillery, drones and aircraft were used in the attacks. The city of Kherson came under enemy fire five (in total 29 shells were recorded). The Russians have targeted residential areas in all settlements in the region. In the Beryslav district, one clinic, two churches and three administrative buildings were hit. The two teenagers, explained the governor, were injured by the explosion of an unidentified device in the village of Zahorianivka. According to Prokudin, the two boys – aged 13 and 10 – were playing in a park when the explosion occurred. The eldest suffered shrapnel wounds to his limbs, while the younger was wounded in the abdomen. Both were hospitalized. See also Few people know that weight gain and a sense of weakness could be due to these often used drugs

03-06-2023 13:29:00 Kiev: “Over 60,000 women defend Ukraine” “More than 60,000 women are defending Ukraine and more than 42,000 of them are serving in the armed forces,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a Telegram post taken up by the Ukinform agency. This is a number, adds the ministry, which is constantly increasing, also thanks to significant changes in legislation Ukraine, which allow women to fully integrate into the military. “They maintain the defense on a par with men, they fight, they take risks and, sadly, they give their lives. They are a model of courage and dedication to the whole world,” the defense ministry stressed.

03-06-2023 14:31:00 Belgorod governor: 5 killed in shelling The death toll from yesterday’s bombing in Russia’s Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, has now risen to five, from four the day before. This was stated by the governor of the oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, specifying that two men and a woman died in the city of Valuiki and two women in Chebekino. Also according to the governor, the bombing also damaged two gas pipelines, one of which has been repaired. In Chebekino, “there is no electricity or water in the city,” Gladkov also wrote on Telegram, adding that many cars and houses were damaged. Southwest of Chebekino, in the village of Murom, “some roads remain without electricity or mobile communications”, the governor finally reported. The Belgorod region has been targeted for several days by attacks of unprecedented intensity on Russian territory since the beginning of the conflict, and by a series of incursions, to the point that Moscow has decided to deploy a special forces unit there , according to the Ukrainian National Center of Resistance.

03-06-2023 15:00:00 Moscow: two women killed in raid on the border with Ukraine Two civilians were killed in the shelling of Russia’s Shebekino district in the Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine. “An elderly woman was shot in an attack that took place on Novaya Tavolzhanka and died at the scene from her injuries. While another woman was killed in an attack on Bezlyudovka,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, quoted by Interfax.

03-06-2023 15:45:00 Prigozhin: “Wagner ready to defend Belgorod” The head of the Wagner paramilitary group, Evgeny Prigozhin, assured today that he was ready to send his units to defend the Russian region of Belgorod, on the border with Ukraine and hit by intense bombing in recent days. “If the Russian Defense Ministry doesn’t stop what is happening in the Belgorod region where Russian territories are actually on the verge of being captured, then of course we will get there,” Prigozhin said. “We will defend our Russian people and all those who live there,” he added in an audio message released by his press service, specifying that his men will not wait for an “invitation” or authorization to deploy in the region.

03-05-2023 16:42:00 Kremlin: no to mediation by France France is a de facto participant in the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, therefore it can hardly be classified as a neutral state that can claim the role of a mediator. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, commenting on the rumors about a possible peace summit in Paris.

03-05-2023 17:20:00 Kiev: “Bakhmut’s situation stable, Wagner still present” See also the perfect all-natural combination The situation in the city of Bakhmut “is relatively stable”. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Telegram and resumed by Ukrainska Pravda. left Bakhmut and are conducting training work with the regular army units that have arrived”. According to Malyar, in general, the situation at the front “is not significant, but it is changing slightly.”

03-06-2023 18:30:00 Ukrainian footballer who died in battle “Ukrainian footballer Mykola Zhydkov died defending his homeland”. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry writes it on Twitter, recalling that “Mykola played for the Polish football club Wegrzcanka. Back in Ukraine in autumn 2022 he joined the ranks of the defense forces. May the memory of this Hero be everlasting. Glory to the Heroes!”

03-06-2023 19:00:00 Prigozhin on the attack of “factions” inside the Kremlin According to the Guardian online, Yevgeny Prigozhin is back on the attack. The leader of the mercenary group Wagner says the dispute between him and Chechen forces, which fight alongside the Russian army in Ukraine, has been resolved. But he blames the discord on unidentified factions in Moscow that he calls “Kremlin towers.” “Some towers of the Kremlin have decided to play dangerous games. Dangerous games have become common in the towers of the Kremlin … they are simply destroying the Russian state,” read a message from him. Prigozhin then threatens: if the Kremlin faction continues its attempts to sow discord, it will “pay with hell”.

03-06-2023 22:14:00 Dnipro under attack: 13 victims including 3 children The death toll from the Russian attack on the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 13, including three children. This was announced by the governor of Dnipro Petrovsk Serhiy Lysak, writes Ukrainska Pravda, specifying that there are people under the rubble of two affected buildings. The area called Pihorodnensk on the outskirts of the city is being targeted by Russian forces. The previous report spoke of at least 6 injured.

03-06-2023 22:37:00 Zelensky: “Attack on Dnipro is terrorism” “The Russian invaders, by striking Dnipro this evening, have once again demonstrated that their country is a sponsor of terrorism.” Thus the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Telegram. “Russian citizens will be responsible for everything they have done against Ukraine,” denounced Zelensky, who added: “The Russians attacked the city of Dnipro, hit two two-story residential buildings. Unfortunately, there are people under the rubble”.