2. Their 25-year marriage from 1896 to 2011 officially ended today. Schwarzenegger’s road to fame is legendary, as an old Hollywood actor.

4. Schwarzenegger’s road to fame is legendary. As an old Hollywood actor, without any special acting training, he accidentally entered the ranks of mainstream Hollywood movies.

5. Schwarzenegger didn’t directly like Hollywood at first. He was first known because of his popularity in bodybuilding. As a professional bodybuilder, his sharp muscular lines have won him a large number of fans.

6. In the early days, Schwarzenegger’s arm and back muscle lines were perfect, like an iron wall, which made people full of praise.

7. It is also with the help of this perfect muscle and strong figure that it was discovered by Hollywood. In the hearts of Hollywood producers, Schwarzenegger is the only one who acts in action movies.

8. He lived up to expectations. With this advantage, he has made great strides in the field of Hollywood action films, starring in a series of classic Hollywood action films such as the “Terminator” series, “The Expendables” series, and the “Escape Plan” series.

9. And expand his popularity to the whole world.

10. What is even more legendary is that he not only crossed from bodybuilding to showbiz, but also from showbiz to politics. Beginning in November 2003, he served as governor of California until 2011. The Governor’s tenure is 7 years long and has to be amazing again.

11. Schwarzenegger Singer has made great progress in his career, but it does not seem to be the case emotionally. He and his wife Maria Schwartz married in 1896, and their early marriage is still happy and sweet. Together they had four children.

12. But in 2011, Schwarzenegger’s extramarital affair with his nanny was exposed and he had an illegitimate child. After the wife couldn’t bear it anymore, she chose to separate and sued for divorce.

13. After lengthy negotiations and complicated divorce procedures, the 74-year-old Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife finally signed their names, and their 25-year marriage officially ended. As soon as the news came out, netizens expressed that it was too long, really too long.

14. The Terminator and The Expendables will eventually grow old, and the long road to divorce will come to an end. As for the 74-year-old Schwarzenegger, only he knows what to do next.

