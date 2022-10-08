Waves “Hulusi·Pi” is as fierce as a tiger – Tool mixer talks about explosive drum room sound mixing

Hard rock/punk producer and remixer Joe Barresi has worked on a number of great productions such as Soundgarden, Queen Of The Stone Age, and Tool! He has a deep understanding of rock mixes, and he has two great plug-in magics on how to get the right drum room sound—the HLS channel strip and the PIE compressor.

Music: Zico Chain “Mercury Gift”





HLS channel stripsandPIE compressorDeveloped by Waves in conjunction with legendary producer/recording engineer Eddie Kramer, the plug-in is meticulously modeled on the Helios mixer and Pye compressor that Eddie himself used in London’s Olympic recording studio. The Helios EQ and mic preamp are sweetly colored, with high-end presence and low-end fat for a one-of-a-kind sound. The Pye compressor was once the secret weapon of the major British studios, and to this day it is still regarded as one of the best bus compressors of all time.

Want to own the legendary equipment of the legendary masters who made the legendary works of Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and The Beatles?The above two plugins, together with the Kramer Master Tape plugin, are included inTape, Tubes & Transistorsin the suit.

Product page:

www.waves.com/TTT



