“We want the maximum rigor so that there are consequences”

“We want the maximum rigor so that there are consequences”

This afternoon, along with the arrival of Governor Arabela Carreras to El Bolsón, the rain brought a breather to brigade members and residents of the town in relation to the forest fire that started yesterday past noon and which, until 4:00 p.m., was out of control.

We had made progress in the evacuation in Loma del Medio, but now the panorama is different. We are much more optimistic about the rain and the work in the fields. We still cannot say that the fire is contained, but the outlook is better than today in the afternoon”, summed up the mayor of El Bolsón, Bruno Pogliano, along with Carreras.

The governor assured that she followed the forecast “with the expectation of rain”: “Unfortunately it was delayed because we expected it at noon. I come to accompany the institutions and internalize the investigation regarding the origin of the fire”.

questioned the negligence at the origin of one of the sources by a group of people who made a stove, but also referred to “the responsibility of the owners of a campsite”: “When you have a property you must take precautions. There are people who made fire carelessly and there is also a hypothesis of intentionality from another focus; That’s why it spread so quickly and couldn’t be controlled.”

Carreras stressed the importance of “recognize the difference between negligence and intent, intentionality. In this case, both things happened. For this reason, we repudiate it from the first moment ”.

He highlighted the data provided by the neighbors, the filming and the investigation by the Police and Justice. “We want maximum rigor so that there is a consequence when things like this happen. Luckily, we have not had to regret the loss of homes or damage to people. Let’s hope that the evacuation center is not needed, ”he said.

He also explained that the Chinook helicopter was not available due to a malfunction. “We were expecting this rain, which hopefully puts out the fire,” he said.


